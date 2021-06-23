After last year's tournament was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, the excitement level is high for Wimbledon 2021, which begins on Monday, June 28. With six different players winning the sterling silver salver over the last seven events, the women's 2021 Wimbledon bracket could be wide open. That could bode well for Serena Williams, a seven-time champion whose opportunities to increase that total likely are dwindling.

Williams is listed at 7-1 in the latest 2021 Wimbledon odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is the 11-2 favorite. Garbine Muguruza, who won the tournament in 2017, comes in at 9-1, while Bianca Andreescu, Iga Swiatek and two-time winner Petra Kvitova are 10-1. Before making your women's 2021 Wimbledon picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Gavin Mair has to say.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other prescient calls.

Prior to the women's final in last year's French Open, Mair picked Swiatek to win (-163) and do so in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts. Anyone who has followed his tennis picks is way up.

Despite the fact she is the +550 favorite, Mair is fading Barty. The 25-year-old Australian has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open each of the last three years and won the French Open in 2019, but she was forced to bow out of the tournament in the second round earlier this month due to a left hip injury.

Barty has not played since retiring in the second set of her match against Magda Linette. She is being cautious during her recovery from the ailment, which had flared up the night before the start of the French Open. With Wimbledon right around the corner, it may be too much to expect Barty to be at full strength and challenge for the title.

