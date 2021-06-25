Simona Halep captured her first Wimbledon championship and second career Grand Slam title in 2019, defeating seven-time winner Serena Williams in straight sets. The 29-year-old Romanian is hoping the calf injury she suffered in Rome last month won't prevent her from attempting to become the first woman not named Williams to win back-to-back titles at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since Steffi Graf in the mid-1990s. Halep, who also won the French Open in 2018, plans to begin the chase when Wimbledon 2021 commences on Monday, June 28

The second-seeded Halep is listed at 12-1 and No. 7 Serena Williams is 7-1 in the latest 2021 Wimbledon odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while top seed Ashleigh Barty is the 6-1 favorite. Two-time champion Petra Kvitova, sixth seed Bianca Andreescu, 2017 winner Garbine Muguruza and No. 8 seed Iga Swiatek all come in at 10-1. Before making your women's 2021 Wimbledon picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Gavin Mair has to say.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other prescient calls.

Prior to the women's final in last year's French Open, Mair picked Swiatek to win (-163) and do so in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts. Anyone who has followed his tennis picks is way up.

Now, Mair has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2021 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Wimbledon women's predictions

Despite the fact she is the 6-1 favorite, Mair is fading Barty. Like Halep, Barty is nursing an ailment (hip) that forced her out of her last tournament. After winning the French Open in 2019 and skipping it last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 25-year-old Australian retired in the second set of her second-round match against Magda Linette in Paris earlier this month.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, Barty participated in eight events prior to Roland Garros, winning three and reaching the final in another while making it to the quarterfinals on three other occasions. She hasn't had much success at Wimbledon in her career, however, with her best showing being a fourth-round loss to Serena Williams in 2019.

How to make 2021 Wimbledon women's picks

Mair has locked in his best bets, including an enormous long shot who "has long been touted as a potential Grand Slam champion." He's sharing who it is, and all of his 2021 Wimbledon picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Wimbledon 2021? And which long shots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's bets for 2021 Wimbledon, all from the tennis expert who has called long-shot winners of three Grand Slam women's titles since 2017.

