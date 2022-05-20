The men's and women's singles draws for the French Open were announced on Thursday. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are all on the same side of the bracket. If things work out as expected, the top seed and defending champion Djokovic could face Nadal in the quarterfinal round. This would be a good opportunity for Nadal -- a 13-time French Open champion -- to make Djokovic pay for defeating him in last year's semifinals.

Whoever advances could be taking on Carlos Alcaraz in the following round, that is if he can take care of Alexander Zverev in their own quarterfinal match. Alcaraz beat both Nadal and Djokovic in consecutive matches and went on to win the Madrid Open earlier in May.

On the women's side, world No.1 Iga Swiatek will enter the competition with a 28-match winning streak and the No. 1 seed. The Polish player is the heavy favorite at Roland Garros. Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova has been sidelined for more than two months with an elbow injury, but she still earned the No. 2 seed.

Serena Williams will not be playing in the French Open for first time since 2017. She has not played since last June when she suffered an ankle injury at Wimbledon.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 French Open:

Schedule

First Round, May 22-24

Second Round, May 25-26

Third Round, May 27-28

Fourth Round, May 29-30

Quarterfinals, May 31 - June 1



Women's Semifinals, June 2

Men's Semifinals, June 3

Women's Final, June 4

Men's Final, June 5

Men's singles seeding

Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Alexander Zverev Stefanos Tsitsipas Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz Andrey Rublev Casper Ruud Felix Auger-Aliassime Cameron Norrie Jannik Sinner Hurbert Hurkacz Taylor Fritz Denis Shapovalov Diego Schwartzman Pablo Carreno Busta Reilly Opelka Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Marin Cilic Karen Khachanov Nikoloz Basilashvili John Isner Frances Tiafoe Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Botic van de Zandschulp Sebastian Korda Miomir Kecmanovic Daniel Evans Tommy Paul Jenson Brooksby Lorenzo Sonego

Women's singles seeding

Iga Swiatek Barbora Krejcikova Paula Badosa Maria Sakkari Anett Kontaveit Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka Karolina Pliskova Danielle Collins Garbine Muguruza Jessica Pegula Emma Raducanu Jelena Ostapenko Belinda Bencic Victoria Azarenka Elena Rybakina Leylah Fernandez Cori Gauff Simona Halep Daria Kasatkina Angelique Kerber Madison Keys Jil Teichmann Tamara Zidansek Luidmila Samsonova Sorona Cirstea Amanda Anisimova Camila Giorgi Veronika Kudermetova Ekaterina Alexandrova Elise Mertens Petra Kvitova

How to watch the 2022 French Open