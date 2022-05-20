Barbora Krejcikova Getty 2021 French Open Roland Garros
Getty Images

The men's and women's singles draws for the French Open were announced on Thursday. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are all on the same side of the bracket. If things work out as expected, the top seed and defending champion Djokovic could face Nadal in the quarterfinal round. This would be a good opportunity for Nadal -- a 13-time French Open champion -- to make Djokovic pay for defeating him in last year's semifinals. 

Whoever advances could be taking on Carlos Alcaraz in the following round, that is if he can take care of Alexander Zverev in their own quarterfinal match. Alcaraz beat both Nadal and Djokovic in consecutive matches and went on to win the Madrid Open earlier in May. 

On the women's side, world No.1 Iga Swiatek will enter the competition with a 28-match winning streak and the No. 1 seed. The Polish player is the heavy favorite at Roland Garros. Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova has been sidelined for more than two months with an elbow injury, but she still earned the No. 2 seed. 

Serena Williams will not be playing in the French Open for first time since 2017. She has not played since last June when she suffered an ankle injury at Wimbledon.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 French Open:

Schedule

  • First Round, May 22-24
  • Second Round, May 25-26
  • Third Round, May 27-28
  • Fourth Round, May 29-30
  • Quarterfinals, May 31 - June 1
  • Women's Semifinals, June 2
  • Men's Semifinals, June 3
  • Women's Final, June 4
  • Men's Final, June 5

Men's singles seeding

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Daniil Medvedev
  3. Alexander Zverev
  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Rafael Nadal
  6. Carlos Alcaraz
  7. Andrey Rublev
  8. Casper Ruud
  9. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  10. Cameron Norrie
  11. Jannik Sinner
  12. Hurbert Hurkacz
  13. Taylor Fritz
  14. Denis Shapovalov
  15. Diego Schwartzman
  16. Pablo Carreno Busta
  17. Reilly Opelka
  18. Grigor Dimitrov
  19. Alex de Minaur
  20. Marin Cilic
  21. Karen Khachanov
  22. Nikoloz Basilashvili
  23. John Isner
  24. Frances Tiafoe
  25. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  26. Botic van de Zandschulp
  27. Sebastian Korda
  28. Miomir Kecmanovic
  29. Daniel Evans
  30. Tommy Paul
  31. Jenson Brooksby
  32. Lorenzo Sonego

Women's singles seeding

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Barbora Krejcikova
  3. Paula Badosa
  4. Maria Sakkari
  5. Anett Kontaveit
  6. Ons Jabeur
  7. Aryna Sabalenka
  8. Karolina Pliskova
  9. Danielle Collins
  10. Garbine Muguruza
  11. Jessica Pegula
  12. Emma Raducanu
  13. Jelena Ostapenko 
  14. Belinda Bencic
  15. Victoria Azarenka
  16. Elena Rybakina
  17. Leylah Fernandez
  18. Cori Gauff
  19. Simona Halep
  20. Daria Kasatkina
  21. Angelique Kerber
  22. Madison Keys
  23. Jil Teichmann
  24. Tamara Zidansek
  25. Luidmila Samsonova
  26. Sorona Cirstea
  27. Amanda Anisimova
  28. Camila Giorgi
  29. Veronika Kudermetova
  30. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  31. Elise Mertens
  32. Petra Kvitova

How to watch the 2022 French Open

  • Dates: May 22 - June 5
  • Time: Varies
  • Location: Paris, France
  • TV: NBC, Tennis Channel
  • Stream: fuboTV (try for free)