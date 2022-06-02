After a thrilling victory over Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal, Rafael Nadal continues his drive toward yet another French Open title on Friday. Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev in a highly-anticipated semifinal matchup between top-five seeds. Zverev defeated Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in the quarterfinals, while Nadal also needed four sets to beat top-seed Novak Djokovic in the quarters. The Djokovic vs. Zverev match is set to begin at approximately 8:45 a.m. ET in Paris, with a spot in the final on the line.

Nadal is a -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100) in the latest Nadal vs. Zverev odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Zverev getting +250 (risk $100 to win $250) as the underdog. Caesars sets the over-under for total games at 36.5, with Nadal favored by 5.5 games. Before making any 2022 French Open picks, be sure to see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Sean Calvert.

Rafael Nadal vs. Alexander Zverev preview

Calvert is well aware of just how dominant Rafael Nadal has been at Roland Garros. The veteran is a 13-time French open champion with an obscenely impressive 110-3 career record in the tournament. Overall, Nadal is aiming for a 22nd grand slam title, and he was incredibly strong in a quarterfinal win over top-seeded Djokovic. Nadal is the more consistent force in this matchup, with Zverev often struggling to stay level, and Zverev has an ugly 1-11 record in grand slam matches against top-10 opponents.

Zverev, the No. 3 seed, is also in strong form. He is an elite talent, leading to a Gold Medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and a runner-up finish at the 2020 U.S. Open. He boasts a weapon with his serve, and Zverev is best when he is aggressive. Zverev put together a notable performance in toppling Alcaraz in the quarterfinal, stopping his 14-match winning streak in the process. In that match, Zverev made 70 percent of his first serves and won 73 percent of points on that serve, using his strength and power to an immense advantage.

