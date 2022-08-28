The absence of Novak Djokovic is a headline-making story at the 2022 U.S. Open, though the men's draw remains full of quality players. Djokovic withdrew in late August, as travel restrictions impact his availability as an unvaccinated player. However, Rafael Nadal aims to secure his third grand slam title of the year and No. 23 in his illustrious career. He is flanked by top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 champion in New York, and a talented field of competitors.

Nadal is the biggest name in the field, and he enters with +400 odds to win the title in the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. However, Medvedev is the betting favorite at +225 (risk $100 to win $225), followed by Carlos Alcaraz at +500. Other notables include Nick Kyrgios at +900 and Stefanos Tsitsipas at +1400.

Nadal is enjoying a fantastic year, winning a pair of grand slam titles at the Australian Open and French Open. That brings his record-setting total to 22 grand slam wins, and Nadal has the second-best odds to claim his fifth U.S. Open title. Beyond that, Nadal has a favorable draw on paper, avoiding the most dangerous opponents until the semifinals. Calvert still sees better value elsewhere, largely because of Nadal's injury uncertainty.

Nadal was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon prior to the semifinals due to an abdominal issue, and he has played only one match since that occurred. He lost that match to Borna Coric in three sets, and Nadal publicly referred to the ailment as "a difficult injury to manage" at this juncture. At the age of 36, Nadal's highs are still very high, but Calvert sees better values on the board and does not see Nadal's pre-tournament price as appetizing. You can see who to back here.

