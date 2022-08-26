The 2022 U.S. Open begins on Monday with a jam-packed field on the men's side. Headlining the event is Rafael Nadal as the No. 2 seed and in search of his 23rd grand slam title. The four-time U.S. Open winner is met by a talented field that includes No. 1 seed and reigning champion Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev and Nadal met in the Australian Open final, and they stand to benefit from the absence of Roger Federer, due to injury, and Novak Djokovic, who is absent due to vaccination status and travel restriction.

Medvedev is the +225 betting favorite (risk $100 to win $225) in the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Nadal has the second-best odds at +400, followed by Carlos Alcaraz at +500. Other notables include Nick Kyrgios at +900 and Stefanos Tsitsipas at +1400 to win the grand slam title.

Calvert is the handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, the last Australian title won by someone other than Djokovic or Federer. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1.

Nadal is easily the player with the loftiest profile in the field, particularly with Djokovic sidelined. He is the all-time leader with 22 grand slam titles, including a pair of championships at the Australian Open and French Open this year. With that said, Calvert sees superior value on the board and is fading Nadal at his current price. He does have a favorable draw on paper, but questions remain about Nadal's overall physical profile at this stage.

He is battling an abdominal issue that forced him to withdraw before the Wimbledon semifinal, and he lost in his only appearance since then. Nadal also has a persistent knee issue, and quality players are in the field around him. He could face trouble with American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round, as well as a potential semifinal match with Alcatraz and a potential final against Medvedev. You can see who to back here.

