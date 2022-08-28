It is expected to be the swan song for Serena Williams at the 2022 U.S. Open, but several Americans are hoping to pick up the torch this week in Flushing Meadows. Sloane Stephens became the first American since 1998 without the surname Williams to win the U.S. Open when she took the title in 2017. Venus Williams won in New York in 2000 and '01, and Serena is a six-time champion. She won the first of her 23 Grand Slam titles at the 1999 U.S. Open and took her most recent title at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in 2014. The 40-year-old is likely playing her last tournament and isn't expected to contend for the title, and Venus also is a long shot in the U.S. Open 2022 draw. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys are among the American favorites, though Sofia Kenin also is in the draw. She is the last American to win a Grand Slam crown, at the 2020 Australian Open. In a wide-open draw headlined by French Open champion Iga Swiatek and former No. 1 Simona Halep, it could be a wild week.

Swiatek is the +350 favorite in the latest 2022 U.S. Open women's odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Halep is the second favorite at +750, with Gauff listed at +1400. Defending champion Emma Raducanu (+2000) and Naomi Osaka (+2000) also are among the top contenders in the U.S. Open 2022 draw, while Williams is a +5000 long shot. Among the other Americans are Pegula (+2500), Keys (+3500), Amanda Ansimova (+4000), Stephens (+6500), Danielle Collins (+8000) and Kenin (+10000). Before making any tennis picks on the 2022 U.S. Open, you need to see who tennis expert Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 69-46 -- up 54.98 units -- from January through July.

One shocking pick from Onorato: The expert is fading Swiatek, even though the Polish star is the favorite and the world's No. 1 player. She also is the only active player with more than one Grand Slam over the past two years. Both of those were at the French Open, and she is 28-5 on hard courts this season, so she deserves to be the favorite, but this tournament is wide open on the women's side. Swiatek was dominant during a 37-match win streak up to Roland Garros, but she has taken a step back.

She won three straight hard-court tournaments as part of her win streak, and the French Open also was part of that. She was ousted in the third round at Wimbledon and hasn't reached a semifinal since. She was sent home in the third round in Cincinnati, where she lost to Madison Keys, and 15th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated her at the same stage in Toronto. The 21-year-old has complained about the balls being used in New York, so she might be in the wrong mindset right now. See who he is backing right here.

