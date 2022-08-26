It's a new era in women's tennis, and that means almost anyone can win, including at a Grand Slam like the 2022 U.S. Open, which starts Monday in New York City. Emma Raducanu won her first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year, and there are more than a dozen players who have a realistic shot to make this year's final. Serena Williams isn't among the favorites, but she will be the big story as long as she remains in the draw. She has indicated that this will be her last tournament, though she shied away from the word "retirement." The 23-time Grand Slam champion has lost five of her past six matches but is hoping to find more magic at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. She has won the U.S. Open six times, most recently in 2014, but she is 40 years old and missed nearly a year recovering from a knee injury. Iga Swiatek has been the closest thing to a dominant women's player in Serena's absence, and Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are among the top contenders this time around.

Swiatek is the +350 favorite (risk $100 to win $350) in the latest 2022 U.S. Open women's odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Simona Halep is second in the odds at +750 and Gauff is priced at +1400. There are 14 players at odds of 25-1 or shorter, including Raducanu (+2000) and Pegula (+2500). Williams is a 50-1 long shot, while sister Venus Williams is priced at a whopping +30000. Before making any tennis picks on the 2022 U.S. Open, you need to see who tennis expert Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 69-46 -- up 54.98 units -- from January through July.

One surprise: Onorato is fading Swiatek, the favorite at Caesars and the only active female player with multiple Grand Slam titles since the start of 2020. The world's top-ranked player hasn't gone past the quarterfinals in four events since she won the French Open back in June. She was ousted by American Madison Keys in the third round in Cincinnati and at the same stage by 15th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia in Toronto

The Polish star was excellent on the hard courts in the spring and is 28-5 on the surface. But 17 of those wins came at the start of a 37-match winning streak that included hard-court wins in Doha, Miami and Indian Wells. That run of dominance ended at Wimbledon, and she has been struggling since. This looks like a wide-open draw, and she could face Sloane Stephens and some big hitters like Amanda Anisimova in her side of it, so Onorato is looking elsewhere. See who he is backing right here.

