Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could be on another Grand Slam crash course at the All England Club, where the 2022 Wimbledon men's singles competition begins Monday. Djokovic is the top seed and Nadal is No. 2 in a men's draw weakened by the absence of world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and second-ranked Alexander Zverev. Medvedev is banned, along with all other Russian and Belarusian players, because of the invasion of Ukraine, and Zverev is out after suffering a serious ankle injury at the French Open. Nadal won at Roland Garros for his record 21st Grand Slam title, and his second in a row. He has won just twice in London, most recently in 2010. Djokovic has won 20 Grand Slam titles, including the past three at the All England Club (the 2020 event was canceled). Other top contenders in the Wimbledon 2022 draw include 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini, Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz, Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Djokovic as the clear -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in its latest 2022 Wimbledon men's singles odds, with Matteo Berrettini priced at +550 and Nadal at +650. Alcaraz, who could meet Djokovic in the quarterfinals, is +800 and Hurkacz and Auger-Aliassime are priced at +1400. Before making any men's 2022 Wimbledon picks or predictions, you need to see who tennis expert Sean Calvert is backing.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 -- the last Australian title won by someone other than Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls.

One surprise: Calvert is fading Alcaraz, who has become one of the favorites of oddsmakers over the past several months. But the 19-year-old is in the quarter of the draw with Djokovic and has a serious lack of experience on grass. He has played just two senior matches on the surface, and Medvedev breezed past him in three quick sets in the first round last year. He comes in this year having played none of the warm-up events because of an elbow injury.

Alcaraz is 32-4 overall this season, including a quarterfinal loss to Zverev at the French Open and a semifinal setback to Nadal at Indian Wells. He has won two titles on clay and one hard-court event, and he has the talent to compete anywhere. But he faces a tough first-round opponent in Jan-Lennard Struff, and his lack of experience on the surface could bite him at any time. Calvert says it wouldn't surprise him too much to see the rising star go out in that first-round match.

2022 Wimbledon odds, favorites

Novak Djokovic -140

Matteo Berrettini +550

Rafael Nadal +650

Carlos Alcaraz +800

Hubert Hurkacz +1400

Felix Auger-Aliassime +1400

Nick Kyrgios +1800

Stefanos Tsitsipas +1800

Marin Cilic +2000

Andy Murray +2500

Denis Shapovalov +3500

Taylor Fritz +5000

John Isner +5000

Jannik Sinner +5000

Cameron Norrie +5000

Casper Ruud +6500

Tim Van Rijthoven +6500