World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will try to stay red-hot when play begins in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Monday at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. The 21-year-old from Poland enters Wimbledon 2022 having won 35 straight matches, which is tied with Venus Williams' 35-match run in 2000 as the longest winning streaks since the turn of the century. Swiatek is coming off a victory in the most recent grand slam, the French Open. She is the +130 favorite (risk $100 to win $130) in the latest 2022 Wimbledon odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Ons Jabeur, who made the quarterfinals in last year's tournament, is second in the odds at +800, and American Coco Gauff, who reached the final of this year's French Open before losing to Swiatek, is +1200 in the Wimbledon field. Before making any 2022 Wimbledon picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Gavin Mair has to say.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other prescient calls. He also correctly backed Swiatek to win the 2022 French Open in advance of the tournament.

Top 2022 Wimbledon women's predictions

One surprise: He is completely fading Swiatek, even though she is the +130 favorite and enters the tournament on a record winning streak. Though she has not lost since February, she is unproven on the grass. In two previous Wimbledon appearances, she has a 3-2 record. Her best result is a fourth round appearance last year.

In addition, she did not play in any of the Wimbledon tuneup matches. "Swiatek has not played a competitive match on grass this season, and the jury is out on how competent she will be when she takes to the Wimbledon court," Mair told SportsLine. Swiatek does not appear in any of Mair's wagers.

2022 Wimbledon odds, top contenders

Iga Swiatek +130

Ons Jabeur +800

Coco Gauff +1200

Petra Kvitova +1400

Simona Halep +1600

Jelena Ostapenko +1800

Belinda Bencic +2000

Beatriz Haddad Maia +2000

Serena Williams +2000

Breanna Andreescu +2000

Maria Sakkari +2200

Angelique Kerber +2500