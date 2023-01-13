The 2023 Australian Open gets underway on Monday at Melbourne Park. Headlining the Australian Open 2023 field is Novak Djokovic, who is seeking a 10th Australian Open win and 22nd Grand Slam title. He will be opposed by top seed and long-time rival Rafael Nadal, who currently holds the all-time record with 22 Grand Slam championships. Djokovic is the leader in Australian Open titles, and he returns to the tournament after missing the 2022 edition.

Djokovic is the -125 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Australian Open men's singles odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Daniil Medvedev has the second-best odds at +550, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios at +1200. Other notables include Nadal at +1400 and Casper Ruud at +2000 to win the grand slam title. Before making any 2023 Australian Open picks on the men's side, you need to see who SportsLine tennis Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Top 2023 Australian Open men's predictions

While Onorato acknowledges the greatness of Rafael Nadal and his ability to win the event if things break perfectly, he sees preferred value elsewhere and doesn't love the price on Nadal. Nadal is the reigning champion at Melbourne Park, his 21st Grand Slam title, and he surpassed the all-time Grand Slam record with that victory.

However, Nadal's run to a potential repeat is difficult, beginning with a challenging opening matchup against Jack Draper. Draper reached the semifinals in two tournaments over the last three months, and he is a top-40 player in the world with a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 U.S. Open.

After that, Nadal might face a challenging tilt in the second round against either Brandon Nakashima or Mackenzie McDonald, and he would potentially need to defeat Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the 2022 final to even reach the semifinal. Nadal is just 1-6 in singles matches since the U.S. Open, and he fights a potentially challenging battle. You can see who to back here.

