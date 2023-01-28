Novak Djokovic can join Rafael Nadal atop the list of career grand slam winners when he squares off against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2023 Australian Open men's final on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The 35-year-old Djokovic has 21 major titles, one shy of the record held by Nadal. Djokovic also owns a record nine Australian Open titles. To win grand slam title No. 22 and Australian Open title No. 10, he must get by Tsitsipas, who is playing in just his second grand slam final. Djokovic beat Tsitsipas in that final, in the 2021 French Open.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets.

Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

The storyline entering the Australian Open was Djokovic returning to Melbourne. He famously was not allowed to play last year and was deported out of the country for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic had won the previous three Australian Open titles.

So far in Melbourne he has been dominant. He has dropped only one set in six matches, and that was in a tiebreak. Over his last three matches he has lost just 20 games combined. He has won 27 straight matches at the Australian Open, the second longest streak in tournament history.

While Djokovic has reached heights unlike any other player at the Australian Open, Tsitsipas also has a history of success in Melbourne. The 24-year-old from Greece has reached the semifinals three times and now the final once in six appearances in the Australian Open, his best history in any of the four majors. He is 23-5 overall in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas has relied on a strong return game to reach the final. In six matches so far this year in Melbourne, he has won 120 points when returning first serves, which ranks fourth in the field. He also has won 96 points when facing second serves, which ranks fifth. You can see Onorato's best bets here.

