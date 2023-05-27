The French Open will have a different feel this year with Rafael Nadal missing the tournament for the first time since 2005. However, there will still be plenty of action and interesting storylines.

In the men's drad, Carlos Alcaraz enters the year's French Open as the No. 1 seed -- his first time as a No. 1 seed in a Grand Slam tournament. He recently replaced Novak Djokovic as the No. 1 player in the world, and they both find themselves on the same side of the bracket and could potential meet in the semi-final round. The last time they faced each other was when Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the Madrid Open semifinals on May 7, 2022.

Djokovic and Nadal are currently tied for the most men's Grand Slam titles with 22 each. The Serbian star has a chance to earn his 23rd trophy in Paris.

Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times, including last year. Earlier this month, the veteran announced he was pulling out of the tournament due to a lingering hip injury. In that announcement, he also said he expects to retire after the 2024 season. Nick Kyrgios will also skip this year's French Open due to the same knee injury that kept him out of the Australian Open in January.

On the women's side, defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek comes in as the top seed. She suffered a leg injury less than two weeks ago during the third set of her quarterfinal match against Elena Rybakina in Rome. However, she took a few days off to recover and booked her ticket to Paris.

Last year was a breakout year for her as she won the US Open and the French Open. Before that, her only Grand Slam trophy had been in 2020 at Roland Garros. In 2022, she also found herself in a 37-match win streak.

Other top contenders for this year's tournament include Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion. American Jessica Pegula earned the No. 3 seed, and will be on the hunt for her first ever Grand Slam title.

A notable absence on the women's side will be Paula Badosa, who suffered a stress fracture in her spine at the Italian Open last week.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's competition at Roland Garros:

How to watch the 2023 French Open

Date: May 28-June 11

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Men's notable first-round matchups

No. 1 Carolos Alcaraz vs. Flavio Cobolli



No. 2 Daniil Medvedev vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild



No. 3 Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic



No. 4 Casper Ruud vs. Elias Ymer

No. 5. Stefano Tsitsipas vs. Jiri Vesely

No. 6 Holger Rune vs. Christopher Eubanks

No. 7 Andrey Rublev vs. Laslo Djere

No. 8 Jannik Sinner vs. Alexandre Muller

No. 9 Taylor Fritz vs. Michael Mmoh

No. 10 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini

No 12. Francis Tiafoe vs. Filip Krajinovic

Women's notable first-round matchups

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. Cristina Bucsa

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Marta Kostyuk

No. 3 Jessica Pegula vs. Danielle Collins

No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Brenda Fruhvirtova

No. 5 Caroline Garcia vs. Xiyu Wang

No. 6 Coco Gauff vs. Rebeka Masarova

No. 7 Ons Jabeur vs. Lucia Bronzetti

No. 8 Maria Sakkara vs. Karolina Muchova

No. 9 Daria Kasatkina vs. Jule Niemeier

No. 10 Petra Kvitova vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

No. 18 Victoria Azarenka vs. Bianca Andreescu

Men's seeds

Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune Andrey Rublev Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Felix Auger-Aliassime Karen Khachanov Frances Tiafoe Hubert Hurkacz Cameron Norrie Borna Coric Tommy Paul Lorenzo Musetti Alex de Minaur Roberto Bautista Agut Daniel Evans Jan-Lennard Struff Alexander Zverev Francisco Cerundolo Sebastian Korda Botic van de Zandschulp Denis Shapovalov Yoshihito Nishioka Grigor Dimitrov Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Ben Shelton Miomir Kecmanovic Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Women's Seeds

