Novak Djokovic aims to set the all-time bar in men's grand slam competition on Sunday. Djokovic, the No. 3 seed, will face Casper Ruud, the No. 4 seed, in the final of the 2023 French Open. The match is set to begin at 8:30 am ET at Roland Garros in Paris. Djokovic is seeking his record-breaking 23rd grand slam title, while Ruud is aiming for his first after a dominant semifinal effort against Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic is a -525 favorite (risk $525 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Ruud odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Ruud getting +350 (risk $100 to win $350) as the underdog. Caesars sets the over-under for total games at 37.5, with Djokovic favored by 5.5 games.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, a player's tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Now, Onorato has locked in on the 2023 French Open men's final matchup featuring Djokovic vs. Ruud

While a great deal of attention will be on Djokovic, Ruud is a worthy adversary. The 24-year-old is making his third appearance in a grand slam final over the last five outings, and Ruud was highly impressive against Zverev in Friday's semifinal win. He won 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 with fewer unforced errors (19) than winners (25), and Ruud took advantage of opportunities, winning 60% of break point chances. He is 12-5 on clay this season, including a tournament win on the surface, and Ruud is 12-1 in his last 13 matches in the French Open.

Djokovic still enters as the favorite, as the 36-year-old looks to become the World No. 1 and the record-holder for most grand slam titles in the same instant. He has won 10 of the last 19 grand slams and is appearing in his seventh major final in his last eight chances. Djokovic out-dueled No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal, and if things get tight, he has the combination of experience and tiebreaker excellence. Djokovic is 5-0 with zero unforced errors in tiebreakers at Roland Garros, boosting his mark to 14-4 overall in tiebreakers this season. He is also 80-4 all-time when winning the first set at the French Open, including 35 straight wins in that scenario. See who to pick here.

