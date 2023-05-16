Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has officially pulled out of the French Open, missing his second Grand Slam tournament of the season. He has not competed at Roland Garros since 2017, and his last professional tournament was in October 2022 at the Japan Open.

Kyrgios missed the 2023 Australian Open after he suffered a left knee injury that led him to have arthroscopic surgery in January. Originally, he was only expected to miss three or four weeks but it seems he is still not 100% ready to play.

"We are trying everything we can to have Nick ready on court as soon as possible," Kyrgios agent, Daniel Horsfall, told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Although he is not known to be a huge fan of clay tournaments, Kyrgio said this past December that he wanted to compete in the 2023 French Open because his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, wanted to visit Paris. That was a change of heart from the opinion he voiced in 2021, saying the French Open is "the worst slam."

The 28-year-old has been going through a tough time. On Tuesday, he shared on Instagram that his grandmother had passed away.

"Seems like I can't catch a break right now…… RIP Yiayia, the best we could ask for. Go enjoy your time with Papou now," he wrote.

Kyrgios is currently No. 26 in the ATP standings. He has yet to win a Grand Slam title, but he came close last year as he made it to the Wimbledon final, before losing to Novak Djokovic.

The 2023 French Open main draw is set to start on May 28. All eyes are currently on Rafael Nadal to see if he is finally ready to return to the court after suffering a hip injury at the Australian Open which resulted in an early exit. Nadal recently turned down a wild card offer for the Challenger tournament in Bordeaux, but he has been practicing and has not pulled out of Roland Garros.