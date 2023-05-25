World No. 1 Iga Swiatek begins her quest to win a fourth career grand slam title when play begins in the 2023 French Open on Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris. The 21-year-old Swiatek has won the French Open twice (2020, 2022) and the U.S. Open once (2022). She starts her tournament on Sunday against Cristina Bucsa of Spain and has been installed as the -125 favorite to win the title in the 2023 French Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open earlier this year for her first career grand slam title, is the +450 second choice in the 128-player French Open 2023 field. Elena Rybakina (+600), Barbora Krejcikova (+1400) and Jelena Ostapenko (+2000) round out the top five choices. Before you make any French Open picks or predictions, you need to see the French Open 2023 picks from SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, a player's tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Earlier this year, he correctly predicted Aryna Sabalenka (-140) to win the women's final over Elena Rybakina and to do so two sets to one (+325).

Now, Onorato has broken down the latest odds for the women's draw of the 2023 French Open and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top French Open picks

One surprise: Onorato is completely fading Swiatek even though she is the defending champion and ranked No. 1 in the world. The 21-year-old Swiatek has won the French Open twice, including in 2020 when it was held in the fall because of the pandemic.

But she has won in just two of her last nine tournaments entering the French Open 2023. That includes losses in her last two events, which were both on clay. "I prefer other contenders who provide better value than the -125 price on Swiatek," Onorato told SportsLine. You can see who to back and fade here.

How to make French Open predictions

Onorato has thoroughly studied the women's draw and has identified three futures plays, including one on a longshot that would pay more than 20-1. He's only sharing his analysis, and all of his women's French Open picks and best bets, at SportsLine.

2023 French Open odds

I. Swiatek -125

A. Sabalenka +450

E. Rybakina +600

B. Krejcikova +1400

J. Ostapenko +2000

O. Jabeur +2200

V. Kudermetova +2500

C. Gauff +2500

J. Pegula +3000

C. Garcia +3500

M. Vondrousova +3500

M. Sakkari +3500

D. Kasatkina +3500

Q. Zheng +4000

K. Muchova +4000

A. Potapova +4000