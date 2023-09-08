Coco Gauff is advancing to her first US Open final after taking down tenth-seeded Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday evening at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She is the youngest American to reach the title match at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gauff is now awaiting the winner of the match between No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 17 Madison Keys.

Keys reached the US Open final in 2017 -- which has been her best result at a Grand Slam so far. The Illinois native will have the American crowd behind her, but her opponent will be quite the challenge.

Sabalenka has reached the US Open semifinals two consecutive years. She took the Australian Open title earlier this year and reached the semifinal round at the French Open and Wimbledon. No matter what happens on Thursday, Sabalenka will be taking Iga Swiatek's world No. 1 spot next week as Swiatek was upset during the Round of 16.

No. 6 Coco Gauff def. No. 10 Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5

Gauff led 5-1 in the first set but Muchova fought back and won three straight games. Gauff eventually broke serve at love and came out on top. She carried that momentum to win the first game of the second set. However, the competition was interrupted because of climate change protesters.

Players left the court as security and NYPD took care of the situation for about 40 minutes. Players were then given time to warm up before resuming.

Gauff found a 6-5 lead but Muchova refused to go away without a fight. Muchova saved four match points and they had a rally of 40 shots shortly before Gauff finally put it away.

The 19-year-old American struggled earlier this season but has turned it around after new coach Pere Riba brought in Brad Gilbert to the coaching staff. Gilbert has helped other top American players including Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Andy Murray. Since his arrival, Gauff holds a 17-1 record.

This will be the second Grand Slam final of Gauff's career, as she also reached the title game of the 2022 French Open. She is just one more win away from her first major title.

"This is crazy. I grew up watching this tournament so much, so it means a lot to be in the final," Gauff said during her on-court interview. "A lot to celebrate but the job is not done."