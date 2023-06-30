The third grand slam of the 2023 tennis season begins on Monday, July 3 and runs through July 16. The 2023 Wimbledon men's singles tournament features a jam-packed field of top-tier players, with all eyes on the All England Club in London. Novak Djokovic aims for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, and he also seeks a third consecutive grand slam title overall. He will be challenged by the likes of No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz and a field looking to dethrone one of the best players of all-time.

Djokovic enters the 2023 Wimbledon men's singles tournament as a -150 betting favorite (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest 2023 Wimbledon odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Alcaraz is next at +350, with Daniil Medvedev listed at +1600. Other Wimbledon favorites include Jannik Sinner (+1600), Alexander Zverev (+2500), and Nick Kyrgios (+2500). Before making any 2023 Wimbledon picks for the men's champ, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, a player's tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Onerato sees value in a few different places, but one player he is fading is Medvedev. The No. 3 seed has struggled on grass in recent days, taking two losses in his last four matches on the surface. In general, Medvedev's play on grass does not inspire the level of confidence needed to bet on him at his current pre-tournament price.

Medvedev has never advanced past the fourth round at Wimbledon, and Onerato encourages handicappers to "approach his campaign with caution when evaluating the top contenders for the tournament." Beyond the grass concerns, Medvedev also had an early and surprising exit from the French Open, and he was upset by lower-ranked players at both the Terra Wortmann Open and Libema Open during the month of June. See who else to back and fade here.

2023 Men's Wimbledon odds, field, top contenders

Novak Djokovic -150

Carlos Alcaraz 7-2

Jannik Sinner 16-1

Daniil Medvedev 16-1

Alexander Zverev 25-1

Nick Kyrgios 25-1

Sebastian Korda 28-1

Taylor Fritz 30-1

Holger Rune 35-1

Casper Ruud 40-1

Hubert Hurkacz 45-1

Andrey Rublev 50-1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 50-1

Matteo Berrettini 50-1

Alex De Minaur 50-1

Andy Murray 50-1

Felix Auger-Aliassime 50-1

Cam Norrie 60-1

Frances Tiafoe 75-1

Alexander Bublik 80-1

Grigor Dimitrov 100-1

John Isner 100-1

Tommy Paul 100-1

Denis Shapovalov 100-1

Borna Coric 125-1

Stan Wawrinka 125-1

Diego Schwartzman 150-1