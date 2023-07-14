The 2023 Wimbledon women's singles tournament comes to a close on Saturday. The women's final pits No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur against unseeded Marketa Vondrousova at All England Club. The match is set to begin no earlier than 9 a.m. ET in London. Both players are seeking their first grand slam title after surprising and exciting runs to this point.

Ons Jabeur vs. Marketa Vondrousova preview

This match was not widely predicted for the final, but each player brings a top-shelf game to the table. Jabeur, the No. 6 seed from Tunisia, is the only North African woman and the only Arab woman to reach a grand slam final. This is also her second straight appearance in the Wimbledon final and her third grand slam final in the last five tournaments. She upset Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the semifinal, trailing a set and a break before winning 10 of the final 13 games. Jabeur also defeated defending champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinal, avenging her defeat in the 2022 final by winning eight of the final nine games.

The players are 3-3 all-time in head-to-head matchups, with Jabeur owning the edge on grass but Vondrousova posting a 2-0 mark this season. Vondrousova, a 24-year-old unseeded player from the Czech Republic, is now fully recovered from a wrist issue that plagued her in 2022. She is the Olympic silver medallist from Tokyo 2020 and the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon since 1963. Vondrousova has wins over four seeded players in the tournament, headlined by an upset over No. 4 seed Jessica Pagula in the quarterfinal. This is Vondrousova's second grand slam final. See who to pick here.

