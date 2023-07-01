Iga Swiatek opens as the 2023 Wimbledon favorite on the women's side when first-round play begins on Monday at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London, England. Swiatek, the top-ranked player in the world, is looking for her second Grand Slam victory in a row after winning at the French Open in Paris earlier in June. She, however, has never advanced past the fourth round at Wimbledon. There is also a strong field in front of her, including favorites such as second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, third-ranked Elena Rybakina, sixth-ranked Ons Jabeur, seventh-ranked Cori Gauff and ninth-ranked Petra Kvitova.

Swiatek is the +250 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Wimbledon women's singles odds at Caesar's Sportsbook. Rybakina follows at +450, with Sabalenka at +500 and Kvitova at +1100. Other notables include Gauff at +1200 and Jabeur at +1400 to win the grand slam title. The women's final will be played on Saturday, July 15. Before making any 2023 Wimbledon picks on the women's side, you need to see who SportsLine tennis Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Earlier this year, he correctly picked Aryna Sabalenka (-140) to win the Australian Open final over Elena Rybakina and to do so two sets to one (+325).

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2023 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Wimbledon women's predictions

While Onorato acknowledges Swiatek to be formidable, and a past Grand Slam champion four times, he also sees value elsewhere and is fading on this year's French Open champ. He sees a higher profit margin with a number of young stars, who are already making their mark on the game. The 24-year-old Rybakina, last year's Wimbledon champion, and Sabalenka, 25, who won this year's Australian Open, are two of those players who could be holding the trophy at tournament's end. A veteran to keep an eye out for is the 33-year-old Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon winner.

Rybakina has had a solid year so far, reaching the finals at the Australian Open and the third round of the French Open, where she had to bow out due to illness. The Kazakhstani player has compiled a 275-125 (68.8%) career record, including 33-8 (80.5%) this year. She has had a lot of success on grass since turning pro in 2016, going 23-8 (74.2%) on the surface.

Sabalenka has three tournament victories already this year and has 13 career singles titles. She reached the semifinals of the French Open, and has reached the finals of five events in 2023. She has had mixed results on grass in limited action, going 1-1 this year, and 28-17 (62.2%) on the surface in her career. You can see who Onorato backs here.

How to make 2023 Wimbledon women's picks

Onorato has a full preview with picks you have to see, including a longshot of almost 20-1 who could "leave her mark in Wimbledon history." He's only sharing his analysis, and all of his Wimbledon picks and best bets, at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2023 Wimbledon, and which longshot could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the 2023 Wimbledon women's tournament, all from the renowned tennis expert who returned more than 60 units on his tennis picks last year, and find out.

2023 Wimbledon odds, top contenders

See Wimbledon picks at SportsLine

Iga Swiatek 5-2

Elena Rybakina 9-2

Aryna Sabalenka 5-1

Petra Kvitova 11-1

Coco Guaff 12-1

Ons Jabeur 14-1

Karolina Muchova 18-1

Barbora Krejcikova 22-1

Donna Vekic 25-1

Jelena Ostapenko 28-1

Madison Keys 35-1

Veronika Kudermetova 35-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia 40-1

Ekaterina Alexandrova 40-1

Mirra Andreeva 45-1

Caroline Garcia 50-1

Jessica Pegula 50-1

Maria Sakkari 50-1

Liudmila Samsonova 60-1

Karolina Pliskova 60-1

Daria Kasatkina 60-1

Anastasia Potapova 75-1

Belinda Bencic 75-1

Marketa Vondrousova 80-1

Qinwen Zheng 80-1

Elina Svitolina 100-1

Sloane Stephens 100-1

Camila Giorgi 100-1

Victoria Azarenka 125-1

Elise Mertens 150-1