Two of the top three men's tennis players in the world will meet in a 2024 French Open semifinal on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET at Roland Garros in Paris, France, when second-ranked Jannik Sinner battles third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner advanced with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (3) quarterfinal win over Grigor Dimitrov, while Alcaraz stopped Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-4. Sinner has been red hot this year, posting an 11-1 mark on clay, and is 33-2 on the year. Alcaraz has also been dominant on clay, going 10-3 in 2024 on the surface, while registering a 23-5 mark on the year.

SportsLine's consensus odds list Alcaraz as the -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) on the money line, while Sinner is a +140 underdog. Alcaraz has 14 career singles titles and has been ranked No. 3 overall since April. Sinner also has 14 career singles titles and has been ranked No. 2 overall since the beginning of the month. Before you bet on the 2024 French Open, you need to see what proven SportsLine handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 160-104-8 +97.32U - since 2022.

Now, Onorato has released his picks and analysis for the 2024 French Open men's semifinal. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 French Open men's semifinals predictions

Onorato knows that Sinner has been on a roll and is seeking his second consecutive Grand Slam championship after winning the Australian Open in January. This is the deepest he has ever gone in Paris, reaching the quarterfinals in 2020. He has won three singles titles in 2024, also winning at Rotterdam and Miami. He reached the semifinals at Indian Wells, Monte Carlo, and now Paris.

He opened the French Open with three consecutive straight set wins over Christopher Eubanks, Richard Gasquet and Pavel Kotov. In the fourth round, he rallied to defeat Corentin Moutet, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1. Since turning pro in 2018, he has compiled a record of 306-115 (72.7%). He is 85-37 (69.7%) all-time on clay.

Onorato also knows Alcaraz is a formidable opponent. He has one win on the year, taking the championship at Indian Wells after having defeated Sinner in the semifinals, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. He reached the semifinals in Buenos Aires and the quarterfinals in the Australian Open, Miami, and Madrid. He has two Grand Slam championships in his career, having won the 2023 Wimbledon title and the 2022 U.S. Open.

Alcaraz has won 79% of his professional matches, going 256-68 since turning pro in 2018. He is 134-34 (79.8%) all-time on clay. Like Sinner, he has been dominant at Roland Garros. After a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 win over Jeff Wolf in the first round, he needed four sets to defeat Jesper De Jong 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. He then defeated Sebastian Korda, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tsitsipas in straight sets. See who to pick here.

How to make 2024 French Open men's singles semifinals picks

Onorato has locked in his best bets, and they include confident picks on the outright winner, as well as advice on how long this semifinal match lasts. You can only see his picks and French Open analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Sinner vs. Alcaraz, and what pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to see Jose Onorato's bets for the 2024 French Open semifinals, all from the tennis expert who was 160-104-8, up 97.32 units since 2022, and find out.