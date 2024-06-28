Carlos Alcaraz of Spain opens as the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles favorite when first-round play begins on Monday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Wimbledon 2024 runs from July 1-14. Alcaraz, the third-ranked player in the world, is looking for his third Grand Slam victory after winning the 2024 French Open. The field, however, includes a number of other top-notch players. Among those expected to give Alcaraz a run for the title are top-ranked Jannik Sinner of Italy and second-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Alcaraz and Sinner are the +175 co-favorites in the latest 2024 Wimbledon men's singles odds. Djokovic is close behind at +275, followed by Alexander Zverev (+1600) and Hubert Hurkacz (+1800). Fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia and 60th-ranked Matteo Berrettini of Italy are both priced at +2000 to win this grand slam title. Before making any 2024 Wimbledon picks for the men's champ, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the most recent grand slam tournament, the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women's title.

Top 2024 Wimbledon men's predictions

While Onorato acknowledges Djokovic to be formidable and a past Grand Slam champion 24 times, he also sees value elsewhere and is fading last year's Australian, French and U.S. Open champ. He sees a higher profit potential with a new wave of talent already making their mark. Sinner is one of those players who has already won one Grand Slam this year, the Australian Open, and who reached the semifinals of the French Open at age 22. Alcaraz, at age 21, has three Grand Slam titles, including this year's French Open.

Alcaraz is the defending Wimbledon champion, and also won the 2022 U.S. Open. At the 2024 French Open, Alcaraz posted a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 win over Zverev. Alcaraz has been dominant on grass, posting a 17-3 mark on the surface in his career, including 12-0 last year. Besides winning the French Open this year, he also won at Indian Wells, Calif., in March.

Sinner has been dominant so far this year. Besides winning the Australian Open, he has wins at Rotterdam, Miami and the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany, this past week. He is 5-0 on grass in 2024 and is 19-10 in his career. He is also an impressive 38-3 on the year in all tournaments. See who else to back and fade here.

How to make 2024 Wimbledon men's picks

2024 Men's Wimbledon odds, top contenders

Jannik Sinner +175

Carlos Alcaraz +175

Novak Djokovic +275

Alexander Zverev +1600

Hubert Hurkacz +1800

Daniil Medvedev +2000

Matteo Berrettini +2000

Alex De Minaur +2200

Jack Draper +2500

Taylor Fritz +3500

Grigor Dimitrov +3500

Holger Rune +4000

Tommy Paul +5000

Andrey Rublev +5000

Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000

Sebastian Korda +5000

Casper Ruud +8000

Felix Auger-Aliassime +8000

Jan-Lennard Struff +8000