After winning the 2024 French Open and posting a 17-3 record on grass throughout his career, third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is considered one of the favorites as the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles tournament gets underway on Monday. Alcaraz, 21, has already won two events this year -- Indian Wells and the French Open. But winning back-to-back Grand Slams in less than a month won't come easy due to a talented field that features a plethora of ranked players. They include top-ranked Jannik Sinner, second-ranked Novak Djokovic, fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev, fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev and seventh-ranked Hubert Hurkacz.

Alcaraz and Sinner are the +175 co-favorites in the latest 2024 Wimbledon men's singles odds. Djokovic is close behind at +275, followed by Zverev (+1600) aHurkacz (+1800). Medvedev of Russia and Matteo Berrettini of Italy are both priced at +2000 to win this grand slam title. Before making any 2024 Wimbledon picks for the men's champ, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the most recent grand slam tournament, the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women's title.

Top 2024 Wimbledon men's predictions

Onorato is fading Djokovic, who has 98 career titles, including 24 Grand Slam championships, and has compiled a 1,105-219 record (83.5%). The Serbian has the third-most career titles in the Open Era. He has been dominant at times, winning three Grand Slams and reaching the finals in the other in 2021 and 2023. He is coming off knee surgery and has not played since the fourth round of the French Open.

Among the other favorites to win the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles title is Zverev, who is looking for his first Grand Slam title. He has 23 career championships and 12 runner-up titles. He has won two tournaments this year and is 37-11 in 2024, including 3-1 on grass. Zverev is looking to break through after reaching the finals of the French Open, and the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Looking to win his second Grand Slam of the year is Sinner, who won the Australian Open and reached the semifinals of the French Open. The 22-year-old is on a major roll, going 38-3 this year, including 5-0 on grass. He has 15 career singles titles and has finished second four times. He became the highest-ranked Italian singles player when he reached No. 1 on June 10. See who else to back and fade here.

How to make 2024 Wimbledon men's picks

2024 Men's Wimbledon odds, top contenders

Jannik Sinner +175

Carlos Alcaraz +175

Novak Djokovic +275

Alexander Zverev +1600

Hubert Hurkacz +1800

Daniil Medvedev +2000

Matteo Berrettini +2000

Alex De Minaur +2200

Jack Draper +2500

Taylor Fritz +3500

Grigor Dimitrov +3500

Holger Rune +4000

Tommy Paul +5000

Andrey Rublev +5000

Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000

Sebastian Korda +5000

Casper Ruud +8000

Felix Auger-Aliassime +8000

Jan-Lennard Struff +8000