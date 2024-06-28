The year's third grand slam begins on Monday when the 2024 Wimbledon Championships kick off at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Celebrating its 137th edition this year, the tournament has attracted all of the top 70 women's players in the world ranking, led by reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. The 26-year-old from Belarus is the slight +320 favorite (risk $100 to win $320) in the 2024 Wimbledon odds. Meanwhile world No. 1 and five-time grand slam champion Iga Swiatek is the +350 second choice in the odds among the 128 Wimbledon players. Elena Rybakina (+500), American Coco Gauff (+650) and Naomi Osaka (+1300) round out the top five choices on the odds board for the women's singles draw.



The ladies' singles champion must successfully navigate her way through seven rounds to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish as champion. Before making any 2024 Wimbledon picks, be sure to see the Wimbledon predictions from SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the most recent grand slam tournament, the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Swiatek (-160) to win the women's title.

Top 2024 Wimbledon picks

One surprise: Onorato is low on Swiatek (+350), even though she is the No. 1 player in the world. The 23-year-old Swiatek enters Wimbledon on a 19-match winning streak. She has lost just four matches this year and hasn't lost since falling to Elena Rybakina in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in April.

But Swiatek has never won a grass court tournament in eight career attempts. Last year she reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, her best finish in four appearances. "Despite her world No. 1 ranking and consistent performances on other surfaces, Swiatek has traditionally struggled on grass," he told SportsLine. You can see whom else to back here.

2024 Wimbledon odds, contenders, favorites

Aryna Sabalenka +320

Iga Swiatek +350

Elena Rybakina +500

Coco Gauff +650

Naomi Osaka +1300

Ons Jabeur +1600

Marketa Vondrousova +1600

Jessica Pegula +2000

Emma Raducanu +2200

Mirra Andreeva +2500

Madison Keys +2500

Danielle Rose Collins +4000

Qinwen Zheng +4000

Karolina Muchova +4000