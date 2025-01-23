With 24 career Grand Slam titles and 10 Australian Open wins to his name, Novak Djokovic is the most decorated men's tennis player in history. He'll have a chance to continue his assault on the record books on Thursday night when he takes on Alexander Zverez in the 2025 Australian Open semifinals at 10:30 p.m. ET. Djokovic was seeded No. 7 for the Aussie Open while Zverez was seeded No. 2 and this will be the fourth time that these two have met in the quarterfinals or later of a Grand Slam, with Djokovic winning all three previous matchups.

Djokovic is a -162 favorite (risk $162 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Zverev odds, while Zverev is a +130 underdog. The over/under for total games is 39.5, with Djokovic favored by 2.5 games. Before you make any Zverev vs. Djokovic picks or 2025 Australian Open predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 168-106-9 – up 107.12 units – since 2022. In the 2024 US Open, he included Jannik Sinner (+320) in his best bets. Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on betting apps could be way up.

Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev preview

In addition to his 24 Grand Slam titles and 10 Australian Open victories (both records), this will be Djokovic's 50th career appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal (another record) and he's only need 77 career entries in Grand Slams to reach that historic number. Djokovic powered through Nishesh Basavareddy, Jaime Faria, Tomas Machac, Jiri Lehecka and Carlos Alcaraz on his path to the semis.

Meanwhile, Zverev is still chasing his first career Grand Slam title but he's a 23-time singles title winner and he's already fifth in all-time earnings on the ATP Tour ($50.5M). He's 0-3 in Grand Slams against Djokovic but the two players have split their last four head-to-head meetings, with Zverev earning a significant win on an outdoor hard surface at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics before going on to win the gold medal. You can only see Onorato's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

