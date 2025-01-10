The first grand slam tennis tournament of the year is set to begin on Saturday night at Melbourne Park, with the 2025 Australian Open bringing plenty of intriguing storylines. Defending champion Jannik Sinner will try to put doping allegations in the rearview mirror and defend his title, but he will have to get past players like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz won a pair of grand slams last season, while Djokovic is a 10-time Australian Open champion. The men's Australian Open draw begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the first round being split across three days.

Sinner is the +110 favorite (risk $100 to win $110) in the 2025 Australian Open odds, followed by Alcaraz (+350) and Djokovic (+600). Alexander Zverev (10-1), Daniil Medvedev (16-1) and Taylor Fritz (30-1) are among the other Australian Open contenders, but should you back any of those longshots with your 2025 Australian Open bets? Before making any 2025 Australian Open picks for the men's singles tournament, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis betting picks. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) at sportsbooks and on betting apps since 2022. In the 2024 US Open, he included Sinner (+320) in his best bets.

Top 2025 Australian Open men's predictions

Onorato is fading Djokovic, even though he is one of the top favorites and is a 10-time champion. Djokovic failed to win a grand slam during the 2024 season, highlighting the growing gap between himself and the younger generation. He suffered a shocking loss to Alexei Popyrin in the third round of the US Open, and he is coming off a loss to Reilly Opelka in Brisbane last week.

Djokovic continues to fall down the ATP rankings and is not getting any younger, while the other top players in the draw have been improving. He is also coming off an injury that caused him to miss the ATP Finals, so there is doubt surrounding his ability to weather a two-week storm and win another slam. It is never easy fading one of the sport's greatest players, but his reputation has led to an inflated price this year. See who else to back and fade here.

How to make 2025 Australian Open men's picks

2025 Men's Australian Open odds, top contenders

Jannik Sinner +110

Carlos Alcaraz +350

Novak Djokovic +600

Alexander Zverev +1000

Daniil Medvedev +1600

Taylor Fritz +3000

Alex De Minaur +5000

Jack Draper +6000

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard +7000

Stefanos Tsitsipas +8000

Holger Rune +8000

Joao Fonseca +8000

Casper Ruud +10000

Ben Shelton +10000

Tommy Paul +10000

Nick Kyrgios +10000

Grigor Dimitrov +10000

Frances Tiafoe +10000

Felix Auger Aliassime +10000

Denis Shapovalov +10000

Cameron Norrie +10000

Andrey Rublev +12000

Matteo Berrettini +12000