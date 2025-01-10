The women's tennis grand slam season begins on Saturday night when the 2025 Australian Open kicks off at Melbourne Park. Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has won the last three hard-court grand slams, and she is the +240 favorite (risk $100 to win $240) in the 2025 Australian Open odds. Sabalenka sits atop the WTA singles rankings, but Iga Swiatek is right on her heels. Swiatek is a five-time grand slam champion, and she is +500 to win the first grand slam of the year on the tennis odds board.

American Coco Gauff continues to seek her second major title, and she is also listed at +500 in the tennis betting odds. Which players offer the most value when it comes to 2025 Australian Open women's bets? The tournament begins Saturday night when 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva faces Marie Bouzkova in the first round at 7 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Australian Open picks for the women's singles tournament, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis betting picks. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) at sportsbooks and on betting apps since 2022. In the 2024 men's US Open, he included Jannik Sinner (+320) in his best bets.

Top 2025 Australian Open women's predictions

Onorato is fading Swiatek, even though she is a five-time grand slam champion. Swiatek won a hard-court slam at the 2022 US Open, but she has failed to win a major title outside of clay since then. She has only advanced to the Australian Open semifinals once in her career (2022), getting bounced in the fourth round in 2023 and the third round in 2024.

Swiatek has not had much more success than that at the US Open in the other hard-court slam in recent years, making a fourth-round appearance in 2023 and the quarterfinals last year. Sabalenka has proven to be significantly better than Swiatek on this surface, and players like Gauff have also proven to be tough outs. Onorato knows that Swiatek remains one of the best players in the sport, but he does not see any value at this price. See who else to back and fade here.

How to make 2025 Australian Open women's picks

2025 Women's Australian Open odds, top contenders

Aryna Sabalenka +240

Coco Gauff +500

Iga Swiatek +500

Elena Rybakina +1000

Qinwen Zheng +1500

Mirra Andreeva +3000

Karolina Muchova +3000

Naomi Osaka +4000

Emma Navarro +5000

Jessica Pegula +5000

Madison Keys +5000

Jasmine Paolini +6000

Emma Raducanu +7000

Paula Badosa +8000

Ons Jabeur +8000

Marketa Vondrousova +8000

Diana Shnaider +8000

Daria Kasatkina +10000

Beatriz Haddad Maia +10000

Victoria Azarenka +10000

Veronika Kudermetova +10000

Danielle Collins +10000

Maria Sakkari +10000