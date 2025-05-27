The 2025 French Open is underway, and the tournament brackets were revealed following last week's draw. Which players will be the last ones standing at Roland-Garros this year?

On the men's side, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the No. 2 seed and defeated Giulio Zeppieri in straight sets after Kei Nishikori withdrew prior to the first round. In the 2024 final, he beat Alexander Zverev, who enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner is still looking for his first French Open victory. The furthest he's ever made it at Roland-Garros is the semifinal, which is where he got last year before falling to Alcaraz. If he's going to get revenge this year, it would have to be in the final. Sinner and Alcaraz recently battled on clay at the Italian Open -- Sinner's home tournament -- where the Spaniard came away with a straight set victory to earn the tournament title.

Novak Djokovic, a three-time French Open champion, is the No. 6 seed and will see American Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. Last year, a knee injury forced Djokovic to withdraw before his quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud.

On the women's side, No. 5 seed Iga Swiatek is looking to make it four straight French Open titles. She defeated Jasmine Paolini, the No. 4 seed this year, to make it three in a row last time out. If Swiatek does make it four consecutive titles, that would be a new record. Of note, however, Swiatek has failed to claim a single tournament crown in 2025 and holds a 27-9 record to date.

Challenging Swiatek will be top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. She rolled to the quarterfinals last year, but Sabalenka was hampered by a stomach bug in a loss to Mirra Andreeva.

Coco Gauff, the No. 2 seed, notched a doubles win last year, but she has yet to break through with a singles title at Roland-Garros. Gauff has made it to the final before, in 2022, where she lost to Swiatek.

The 2025 French Open began on Sunday, May 25 and will run for two weeks. The women's final is on June 7, and the men's final is one day later on June 8. After the first round, 9 of the 10 top seeds in both the men's and women's draws advanced to the second round, with American's Taylor Fritz and Emma Navarro as the only two top-10 seeds to bow out in their opening round matches.

Men's second-round matches

(1) Jannik Sinner vs. Richard Gasquet

(2) Carlos Alcaraz vs. Fabian Marozsan

(3) Alexander Zverev vs. Jesper De Jong

(5) Jack Draper vs. TBD

(6) Novak Djokovic vs. TBD

(7) Casper Ruud vs. Nuno Borges

(8) Lorenzo Musetti vs. Daniel Elahi Galan

(9) Alex de Minaur vs. Alexander Bublik

(10) Holger Rune vs. Emilio Nava

Women's second-round matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jil Teichmann

(2) Coco Gauff vs. Tereza Valentova

(3) Jessica Pegula vs. Ann Li

(4) Jasmine Paolini vs. Alja Tomljanovic

(5) Iga Swiatek vs. Emma Raducanu

(6) Mirra Andreeva vs. Ashlynn Krueger

(7) Madison Keys vs. Katie Boutler

(8) Qinwen Zheng vs. Emiliana Arango

(10) Paula Badosa vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Notable men's first-round matches, results

(1) Jannik Sinner def. Arthur Rinderknech (6-4, 6-3, 7-5)

(2) Carlos Alcaraz def. Giulio Zeppieri (6-3, 6-4, 6-2)

(3) Alexander Zverev def. Learner Tien (6-3, 6-3, 6-4)

Daniel Altmaier def. (4) Taylor Fritz (7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1)

(5) Jack Draper def. Mattia Bellucci (3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2)

(6) Novak Djokovic def. Mackenzie McDonald (6-3, 6-3, 6-3)

(7) Casper Ruud def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (6-3, 6-4, 6-2)

(8) Lorenzo Musetti def. Yannick Hanfmann (7-5, 6-2. 6-0)

(9) Alex de Minaur def. Laslo Djere (6-3, 6-4, 7-6)

(10) Holger Rune def. Roberto Bautista Agut (6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2)

Notable women's first-round matches, results

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. Kamilla Rakhimova (6-1, 6-0)

(2) Coco Gauff def. Olivia Gadecki (6-2, 6-2)

(3) Jessica Pegula def. Anca Todoni (6-2, 6-4)

(4) Jasmine Paolini def. Yue Yuan (6-1, 4-6. 6-3)

(5) Iga Swiatek def. Rebecca Sramkova (6-3, 6-3)

(6) Mirra Andreeva def. Cristina Bucsa (6-4, 6-3)

(7) Madison Keys def. Daria Saville (6-2, 6-1)

(8) Qinwen Zheng def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (6-4, 6-3)

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro def. (9) Emma Navarro (6-0, 6-1)

(10) Paula Badoso def. Naomi Osaka (6-7, 6-1, 6-4)

Men's top seeds

(1) Jannik Sinner

(2) Carlos Alcaraz

(3) Alexander Zverev

(4) Taylor Fritz

(5) Jack Draper

(6) Novak Djokovic

(7) Casper Ruud

(8) Lorenzo Musetti

(9) Alex de Minaur

(10) Holger Rune

(11) Daniil Medvedev

(12) Tommy Paul

(13) Ben Shelton

(14) Arthur Fils

(15) Frances Tiafoe

(16) Grigor Dimitrov

(17) Andrey Rublev

(18) Francisco Cerundolo

(19) Jakub Mensik

(20) Stefanos Tsistipas

(21) Tomas Machac

(22) Ugo Humbert

(23) Sebastian Korda

(24) Karen Khachanov

(25) Alexei Popyrin

(27) Denis Shapovalov

(28) Brandon Nakashima

(29) Félix Auger-Aliassime

(30) Hubert Hurkacz

Women's top seeds

(1) Aryna Sabalenka

(2) Coco Gauff

(3) Jessica Pegula

(4) Jasmine Paolini

(5) Iga Swiatek

(6) Mirra Andreeva

(7) Madison Keys

(8) Qinwen Zheng

(9) Emma Navarro

(10) Paula Badoso

(11) Diana Shnaider

(12) Elena Rybakina

(13) Elina Svitolina

(14) Karolína Muchová

(15) Barbora Krejčíková

(16) Amanda Anisimova

(17) Daria Kasatkina

(18) Donna Vekic

(19) Liudmila Samsonova

(20) Ekaterina Alexandrova

(21) Jeļena Ostapenko

(22) Clara Tauson

(23) Beatriz Haddad Maia

(24) Elise Mertens

(25) Magdalena Fręch

(26) Marta Kostyuk

(27) Leylah Fernandez

(28) Peyton Stearns

(29) Linda Noskova

(30) Anna Kalinskaya