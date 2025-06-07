Coco Gauff came to Paris chasing a lifelong dream, and now the 21-year-old American has carved her place in history. A teary-eyed Gauff held off world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 at the French Open Final in one of her finest career performances to capture her second Grand Slam in memorable fashion.

The win marks the first major title for an American on clay since Serena Williams in 2015, and it was Gauff's first career victory in five tries over a top-ranked player in a major.

The finale was the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 at Roland Garros on the women's side since 2013, when Williams defeated Maria Sharapova.

"I want to congratulate Aryna, you deserve all the results that you have," Gauff said after kissing the trophy and pausing for the national anthem near center court. "I want to thank my team ... you remind me there's more to life than tennis, and I think that's what makes me play better on the court. Thanks to the crowd for cheering for me so hard. I don't know what I did to deserve so much love from the French crowd, but I appreciate you guys.

"I didn't think honestly I could do it. I'm actually going to quote Tyler, The Creator right now: 'If I ever told you I had a doubt inside me, I'd think I was lying.' Shout out to you guys and shout out to Paris."

Gauff, stoic the entire match, had enough gas in the tank after a first set marathon to finish offer Sabalenka with consecutive dominant sets in thrilling fashion. Sabalenka, who had won three of the previous eight majors atop women's singles, got to deuce in the final game before Gauff captured back-to-back points and went to the clay in victory after a volley return sailed wide.

It was Gauff's first major finals appearance since she won the U.S. Open in 2023.

"I would like to thank my parents and thanks for giving me the belief I could do it," Gauff said. "To my brothers at home, you guys are the reasons why I do this and you inspire me."

Gauff found her control in the second set after being down 4-1 at one point in the first before losing the tiebreak, 7-6. Sabalenka nodded to adverse wind conditions and the light mist that started to fall midway through the third set as part of the reason for her failures.

Sabalenka made 70 unforced errors, compared to 30 from Gauff.

"This one hurts so much, especially after the past two weeks playing great tennis," Sabalenka said. "Playing in terrible conditions in the final really hurts, but that's okay. Coco, you were a better player [than] me. Well done."