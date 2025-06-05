No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner will be looking to make his first career appearance in the French Open final when he faces three-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals on Friday afternoon. Sinner has yet to drop a set in the tournament, recording a bagel in three of his five matches. Djokovic won his first four matches in straight sets before picking up a four-set win over No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. He has lost his last three meetings with Sinner, but they have not played on clay since 2021.

The winner will then face the victor of Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti in the 2025 French Open men's final. Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Friday at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Sinner is the -480 favorite (risk $480 to win $100) in the latest Sinner vs. Djokovic odds, while Djokovic is the +360 underdog (risk $100 to win $360). The over/under for total games is 36.5, with Sinner favored by 5.5 games. Before you make any Djokovic vs. Sinner picks or 2025 French Open predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis betting picks. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) at sportsbooks and on betting apps since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2024 US Open (+320) and the 2025 Australian Open (+160). The latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code can help bettors get the most bang for their buck.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest French Open 2025 odds and released his coveted picks and best bets for the Sinner vs. Djokovic men's semifinal match. He's only sharing his picks and expert analysis at SportsLine.

Why Sinner can cover

Sinner capped off his 2024 season with his first ATP Finals title after winning both the Australian Open and US Open. He was able to defend his Australian Open title to open the 2025 campaign, and he has only lost one match since returning from a three-month suspension. The Italian has won every set he has played so far in the French Open, taking complete control at the beginning of each match.

He is riding a 19-match winning streak in grand slams, and he has won 11 of his last 12 matches against top-10 opponents. Sinner's lone loss during that stretch came against Alcaraz in the Rome Masters final, which came just days after Sinner returned from the suspension. He has won his last three matches against Djokovic, so he will not be intimidated on Friday. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Djokovic can cover

The three-time champion is hoping to take advantage of his experience on the clay at Roland Garros, especially since Sinner has never reached the French Open final. Djokovic took out Zverev in dominant fashion over the final three sets on Wednesday, recording an early break in each of those sets. The 38-year-old is trying to make a strong push at a 25th grand slam title as his career winds down.

Djokovic beat Alcaraz to win the gold medal in the Olympics on this court last summer, once again showcasing his mental resolve in the big moments. He has a 17-8 record against the other three semifinalists in this event, and he is playing in his 51st grand slam semifinal match. The Serbian has not lost a completed match at Roland Garros since falling to Rafael Nadal in 2022. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Sinner vs. Djokovic picks

In addition to his full analysis, Onorato has released his best bet for this semifinal showdown. Be sure to see Onorato's picks and analysis before locking in your 2025 French Open picks for Djokovic vs. Sinner.

Who wins Sinner vs. Djokovic in the men's semifinals of the 2025 French Open, and what pick should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see Jose Onorato's best bets for Djokovic vs. Sinner, all from the tennis expert who knows the game from a player's perspective, and find out.