Carlos Alcaraz will try to defend his 2024 Roland Garros title at the 2025 French Open, which begins on Sunday. Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in Rome and was a finalist in Barcelona, so it has been a successful clay-court swing for him thus far. Sinner returned from a three-month ban by making the final in Rome, and he won the first grand slam of the year at the Australian Open. Alcaraz is the +100 favorite (risk $100 to win $100) in the 2025 French Open odds, followed by Sinner (+200) and three-time champion Novak Djokovic (+1300).

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis betting picks. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2024 US Open (+320) and the 2025 Australian Open (+160).

Top 2025 French Open men's predictions

Onorato is fading Djokovic, even though he is a three-time French Open champion. Djokovic was bounced in his first match in both Monte Carlo and Madrid, leaving him without much success during this year's clay-court swing. The 38-year-old has not won a grand slam since 2023, making just one final last year (Wimbledon).

Djokovic won the 2023 French Open before having to withdraw prior to the quarterfinals last year. His health remains a significant concern heading into a two-week tournament, as he has not showcased the ability to make a deep run of late. Onorato says "there are just too many question marks" with this version of Djokovic, so he is avoiding the 24-time grand slam champion in the French Open. See who else to back and fade here.

How to make 2025 French Open men's picks

2025 Men's French Open odds, top contenders

Carlos Alcaraz +100

Jannik Sinner +200

Novak Djokovic +1300

Alexander Zverev +1700

Lorenzo Musetti +2400

Casper Ruud +2900

Stefanos Tsitsipas +3200

Jack Draper +3800

Holger Rune +4000

Daniil Medvedev +5000

Arthur Fils +5000

Jakub Mensik +5000

Alex de Minaur +5500

Andrey Rublev +6000

Jiri Lehecka +6500

Hubert Hurkacz +8000

Taylor Fritz +8000

Tommy Paul +8000

Felix Auger Aliassime +8000

Frances Tiafoe +8000

Francisco Cerundolo +8500

Joao Fonseca +9500

Nicolas Jarry +10000