The 2025 French Open begins on Sunday, with stars looking to defend their titles in both the men's and women's draws. On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion and the +100 favorite in the latest French Open men's odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. However, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner looms large at +200, while three-time champion Novak Djokovic is +1300. The presence of Alcaraz and Sinner atop the tennis odds board has created a large list of 2025 French Open longshots.

In the women's draw, four-time champion Iga Swiatek is seeking a return to form following a disastrous start to the season. She was the odds-on favorite in the women's French Open odds last month, but she has drifted to +380 following Thursday's draw release. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in January, is the +270 favorite. SportsLine's tennis experts are breaking down the French Open 2025 from all angles.

Alexander Zverev (18-1)

There's no question that Zverev is displaying some poor form heading into the French Open, including an upset loss to Alexandre Muller in Hamburg after accepting a wild card. Zverev revealed that he had been struggling with an illness leading up to the match, telling reporters that he threw up more than 30 times the previous night. Between that result and his rough clay swing, it is no surprise to see his price lengthening.

However, the World No. 3 is the defending runner-up at this tournament, and he held a 2-1 lead over Alcaraz last year before coming up short in the final two sets. Zverev finds himself in a very reasonable quarter alongside the aging Djokovic and clay-court hater Daniil Medvedev. This price is long enough to be worth a look, and DraftKings is offering the best number on Zverev at 18-1.

Lorenzo Musetti (25-1)

Musetti made his first grand slam semifinal last year at Wimbledon, and he has made the fourth round at the French Open twice. His 2025 draw presents the perfect opportunity to make an even deeper run at Roland Garros, as he is joined by Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz in the third quarter. Musetti won the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on clay, and he made a run to the title match in Monte Carlo last month.

He took the first set off Alcaraz in that final, giving him some additional confidence heading into the French Open. Musetti's draw gives him an opportunity to make the semifinals, and holding a longshot ticket would give bettors some enticing options at that point. DraftKings has the best price yet again at 25-1.

Elina Svitolina (40-1)

On the women's side, Svitolina is available at a strong price, especially since she is as low as 26-1 at FanDuel. The 30-year-old has never won a grand slam, but she is an 18-time winner on the WTA Tour, including the 2018 WTA Finals. She has reached three major singles semifinals, and she made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in January.

Svitolina has made the French Open quarterfinals four times, including 2023, and she has an outstanding 29-11 (73%) record at Roland Garros. She is available at long odds due to her quarter, which includes Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina. However, with Swiatek not performing at her best right now, this is a great chance to take a longshot in the second quarter. BetMGM and DraftKings have the best price on Svitolina at 40-1.

