There are hefty prizes up for grabs at Roland Garros this year, with more than $64 million set to be handed out to French Open participants.

The second of the year's four Grand Slam events, the clay-court tournament is one of the most anticipated events of the year. The 2025 edition has seen a more than 5% uptick in total prize money from 2024, which saw Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek earn singles championships.

On the men's side, Alcaraz is still alive into the fourth round after a grinding win over Damir Dzumhur in four sets on Friday. He moves on to face American Ben Shelton with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. Alcaraz has dominated on clay courts in his young career and won his first French Open title in 2024.

On the women's side, Swiatek is looking to make it four straight French Open titles. She defeated Jasmine Paolini, the No. 4 seed this year, to make it three in a row last time out. If Swiatek does make it four consecutive titles, that would be a new record. Of note, however, Swiatek has failed to claim a single tournament crown in 2025 and holds a 27-9 record to date.

The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of roughly $2.9 million. On the doubles' side, the top prize is $670,454.55.

Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 French Open.

Round Prize money Champion $2,897,947.50 Finalist $1,449,228.75 Semi-finalist $784,269.15 Quarter-finalist $500,284.25 Round of 16 $301,291.75 Round of 32 $191,007.60 Round of 64 $133,023.15 Round of 128 $88,686.75

And here is a breakdown of the prize money structure for both the men's and women's doubles tournament. These prizes are shared per team.

Round Prize money Champions $670,835.70 Finalists $335,400.25 Semi-finalists $168,277.43 Quarter-finalists $90,960.77 Round of 16 $49,459.92 Round of 32 $31,266.12 Round of 128 $19,896.62

The 129th edition of the French Open begins on May 25 and runs until June 8.

