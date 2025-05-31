The 2025 French Open men's fourth round begins on Sunday at 5 a.m. ET when American Tommy Paul faces Alexei Popyrin. Paul is a -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100) in the French Open odds. The Sunday French Open schedule continues with a showdown between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (-2000) and American Ben Shelton at approximately 8 a.m. ET. American Frances Tiafoe (-215) will also be in action when he faces Daniel Altmaier at approximately 10 a.m. ET, while the day concludes with No. 8 seed Lorenzo Musetti (-215) vs. No. 10 seed Holger Rune at 2:15 p.m. ET. There are various French Open props to choose from in all of those matches, and new customers can use a DraftKings promo code to add value to their French Open bets.

Alcaraz is the +105 favorite to defend his title, followed by Jannik Sinner (+170).

Von Hagen went 20-9 (+11.4u) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000, nailing three first-round upsets and returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors in that tournament. He is 5-1 in his best bets over the last two days. Now, he has revealed his picks for some of the French Open matches on Sunday. These three picks can be parlayed for +513 odds and would win over $500 on a $100 bet.

Tommy Paul Under 6.5 aces (-118)

There are cool, humid conditions expected in Paris on Sunday, setting up perfectly for another low ace total day. Zero players finished with double-digit aces on Saturday, and the conditions could be even slower on Sunday. Paul enters this match with the same ace total as he had against Karen Khachanov in the third round, despite that match being played in faster conditions. Paul had six aces in five sets against Marton Fucsovics in the second round and needed five sets to finish with eight aces against Khachanov. Anything short of five sets is an added bonus here, as Popyrin generally does not give up many aces.

Frances Tiafoe -3.5 games (-105)



Tiafoe has been razor sharp so far this week, winning all three of his matches in straight sets. He only faced two break points against fellow American Sebastian Korda in the third round after not facing a single break point against Pablo Carreno-Busta in the second round. Tiafoe has won both of his previous matches against Altmaier, who has played four sets in each of his matches thus far. Altmaier has never reached the quarterfinals at a grand slam, while Tiafoe has made three runs to at least that stage, giving the American an experience edge on Sunday.

Lorenzo Musetti Under 4.5 aces (+102)

This will be the third head-to-head meeting between Musetti and Rune, but the first on a clay court. Musetti only had three aces against Rune in London two years ago, despite that match being played on grass. He had one ace on a slow hard court against Rune at Indian Wells last year, so Rune's return position has clearly bothered the Italian. Musetti had three aces in his four-set win over Mariano Navone in the third round, and the conditions will be slower on Sunday than they were in that match.

