World No. 1 Jannik Sinner headlines the men's French Open schedule on Monday, as he looks to punch his ticket to the quarterfinals. Sinner faces No. 17 seed Andrey Rublev in the Roland Garros night session, which begins at 2:15 p.m. ET. The latest French Open odds list Sinner as a -2100 favorite (risk $2,100 to win $100), while Rublev is a +1000 underdog. That match caps off the men's fourth round, which features three other matches on Monday. No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev (-830) faces Tallon Griekspoor, No. 6 seed Novak Djokovic (-1100) faces Cameron Norrie, and No. 5 seed Jack Draper (-1100) faces Alexander Bublik.

The action begins with Zverev vs. Griekspoor at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET.

Von Hagen went 20-9 (+11.4u) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000, nailing three first-round upsets and returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors in that tournament. He is 8-1 (+6.07u) on his best bets over the last three days. Now, he has revealed his picks for some of the French Open matches on Monday. These three picks can be parlayed for +517 odds and would win over $500 on a $100 bet.

Best Monday French Open picks:

Parlay these picks for +517 odds (odds subject to change)



Tallon Griekspoor Over 5.5 aces (-115)

Griekspoor only had two aces in a three-set loss to Zverev in Munich last month, but he finished with 10 when he played three sets against Zverev on a slow hard court at Indian Wells in March. The 28-year-old had eight aces in his first-round match against Marcos Giron, and he added 12 against Gabriel Diallo in the second round. He averages 7.9 aces per match on clay courts over the last 52 weeks, which ranks sixth-best on the ATP Tour.

Andrey Rublev Under 6.5 aces (-120)



Rublev only had four aces across three sets against Sinner on the fast hard courts in Cincinnati last year in their most recent head-to-head meeting. He finished with four when they played three sets in Montreal last year as well, which was also on a hard court. Rublev has racked up 31 aces in two matches to open this tournament, but he is facing the sport's best player on Monday. Sinner has been able to limit Rublev's ace production in their recent meetings, and they are playing on a slower surface this time around.

Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner Under 14.5 aces (-125)

This match is going to be played at night, so the sun is not going to be out baking the court and speeding up the surface. Rublev has averaged fewer than three aces per match against top-20 players on clay courts over the past year, while Sinner has averaged less than four by the same metric. The World No. 1 had four aces in his first-round win, three aces in the second round and three aces in the third round. He will likely tick up a little bit in this match, but a straight-set win should keep this one under the ace total.

