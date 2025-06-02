Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will try to stay on track for another French Open title when he faces American Tommy Paul in the men's quarterfinals on Tuesday. Alcaraz has dropped a set in his last three matches, but he is a heavy -1450 favorite (risk $1,450 to win $100) in the 2025 French Open odds. The Alcaraz vs. Paul match begins at 2:15 p.m. ET in the Roland Garros night session, while the other men's quarterfinal pits American Frances Tiafoe vs. Lorenzo Musetti at 8 a.m. ET. There are various French Open props to choose from in both of those matches, and new customers can use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code to add boosts to their French Open bets.

Tiafoe has not dropped a set in his first four matches, but Musetti is a -490 favorite in that quarterfinal. With French Open odds available for every match at sportsbooks, SportsLine tennis expert Blake Von Hagen can help you find value to add to your tennis picks.

Von Hagen went 20-9 (+11.4u) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000, nailing three first-round upsets and returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors in that tournament. He is 8-1 (+6.07u) on his best bets over the last three days. Now, he has revealed his picks for some of the French Open matches on Tuesday. These two picks can be parlayed for +203 odds and would win over $200 on a $100 bet.

Best Tuesday French Open picks:

Lorenzo Musetti Over 5.5 aces (-132)

Carlos Alcaraz/Tommy Paul Over 6.5 aces (-138)

Parlay these picks for +203 odds (odds subject to change)

Musetti's ace total is one higher than it was for his fourth-round match against Holger Rune, but there should be a larger adjustment due to several factors. Tiafoe is one of the most-aced players on the ATP Tour due to his return position, and it has been evident so far in the French Open. He has allowed more than 10 aces per match, despite winning all four of those matches in straight sets. Musetti had nine aces across three sets against Tiafoe in their lone clay-court meeting in the last four years (Rome 2023). This match will be played during the day session, so conditions will be faster than in the evening.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul Over 6.5 aces (-138)



Alcaraz does not give up many aces, but he has still allowed at least four in three of his first four matches in the French Open. He faced Paul in the Paris Olympics last summer, with that match being played on the same court that this match will be staged (Philippe-Chatrier). They combined for eight aces in that match, despite Alcaraz only needing two sets to win. Paul has allowed more than five aces per match in this tournament, and Alcaraz is averaging more than four per match. These players aren't known for racking up huge ace totals, but the Over is worth a play at this number.

More French Open picks for Tuesday

