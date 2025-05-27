The 2025 French Open continues on Wednesday at Roland Garros, as No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz headlines the action. No. 7 seed Casper Ruud and No. 10 seed Holger Rune are among the other stars in action during the Wednesday French Open schedule, which begins at 5 a.m. ET. Alcaraz is a heavy -3500 favorite (risk $3,500 to win $100) against Fabian Marozsan in the 2025 French Open odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Ruud (-900 vs. Nuno Borges) and Rune (-900 vs. Emilio Nava) are also expected to advance in the French Open draw and could be popular French Open bets. New users can also use a DraftKings promo code to potentially earn free French Open bets.

Targeting French Open props is another way to approach tennis betting, and with 15 men's matches on Wednesday's French Open schedule, there are plenty of picks to evaluate. With French Open odds available for every match at sportsbooks, SportsLine tennis expert Blake Von Hagen can help you find value.

Von Hagen went 20-9 (+11.4u) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000, nailing three first-round upsets and returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors in that tournament. Recently, Von Hagen went 3-0 in his SportsLine best bets for the men's and women's finals in the 2025 Miami Open. Now, he has revealed his picks for some of the French Open matches on Wednesday. These three picks can be parlayed for +524 odds and would win over $500 on a $100 bet.

Fabian Marozsan +8.5 games (-120)

Carlos Alcaraz has struggled to maintain his focus in the early rounds of previous grand slams, and Marozsan has proven he can beat the Spaniard. Marozsan broke through with a win over Alcaraz in Rome two years ago, facing just two break points in that clay-court showdown. He has been able to raise his level against the sport's best players, holding a 6-8 record against top-10 players. He likely only needs one great set on Wednesday to cover this spread.

Tommy Paul-Marton Fucsovics U35.5 games (-115)



Fucsovics is on a seven-match losing streak against top-20 players, with his most recent win coming in the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Additionally, his last top-20 win at a slam came at Wimbledon in 2021. Aside from a second-week run in 2020, Fucsovics has suffered early exits in his other French Open appearances. Paul, the 2015 French Open Boys champion, made a third-round appearance last year and has recorded at least two wins in seven of his eight tournaments this season. He reached the semifinals of the Rome Masters in preparation for this event, so he is in much better form than Fuscovics on this surface.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard U17.5 aces (-122)

Mpetshi Perricard racked up 532 aces in 28 matches last year, averaging 19 aces per match. However, his average dipped to 11.4 aces per match on clay, and he finished with 12 aces in four sets in his first-round match against Zizou Bergs. His total ace numbers have been significantly lower this year than last year, as he is averaging 12.2 aces across all surfaces in 2025. The Frenchman is dealing with significant pressure in his home slam, and this line is too high given the slow conditions.