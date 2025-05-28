The second round of the 2025 French Open men's draw continues on Thursday at Roland Garros, with No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner and three-time champion Novak Djokovic among those in action. Sinner is a -10000 favorite against veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who is participating in the final tournament of his career. Djokovic is also a heavy favorite (-1800) against a Frenchman, with his opponent being Corentin Moutet. Bettors will likely look elsewhere with their money line bets due to the French Open odds in those matches. New users can also use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code to boost their French Open bets.

There are 14 additional matches on the Thursday French Open schedule, concluding with a showdown between Jack Draper (-625) and Gael Monfils. With French Open odds available for every match at sportsbooks, SportsLine tennis expert Blake Von Hagen can help you find value to add to your tennis picks. His picks can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM promo code and bet365 bonus code.

Von Hagen went 20-9 (+11.4u) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000, nailing three first-round upsets and returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors in that tournament. Recently, Von Hagen went 3-0 in his SportsLine best bets for the men's and women's finals in the 2025 Miami Open. Now, he has revealed his picks for some of the French Open matches on Thursday. These three picks can be parlayed for +613 odds and would win over $600 on a $100 bet.

Best Thursday French Open picks:

Federico Gomez +6.5 games (+110)

Gael Monfils +6.5 games (-112)

Gael Monfils Over 8.5 aces (-126)

Parlay these picks for +613 odds (odds subject to change)



Federico Gomez +6.5 games (+110)

Cameron Norrie nearly blew a 2-0 lead against Daniil Medvedev in the first round, but he ultimately overcame a 5-3 deficit in the fifth set to win the match. Norrie spent nearly four hours on court for that match though, and he benefited from facing an opponent who hates playing on clay. He will not have that advantage in the second round, as Gomez spends most of the year playing on this surface. The South American needed less than three hours to get past Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round, serving 16 aces while winning 77% of his first-serve points. Norrie is consistently unreliable against lower-ranked players, and a DraftKings promo code can help you get the most value out of this bet.

Gael Monfils +6.5 games (-112)



Monfils has been relying on crowd support throughout his career, and he is certainly going to have an advantage playing in the night session for the second straight round. The veteran Frenchman erased a 2-0 deficit in the first round, marking his 12th five-set victory at Roland Garros. This is expected to be one of his final appearances at the event, so he will be even more motivated to put on a show for the home crowd. Draper entered the week with a 0-2 record at the French Open, and he had to erase an early deficit to pick up his first win. Clay is traditionally his least preferred surface, so this has all the makings of another Monfils classic. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best price on Monfils to cover the spread.

Gael Monfils Over 8.5 aces (-126)

At this stage of his career, Monfils needs to play short points and hit big serves to limit his time on the court. While he was forced to play five sets in the first round, he bombed 21 aces against Hugo Dellien. He had 10 aces in two sets against Andrey Rublev in Monte Carlo before finishing with six aces in clay-court matches against both Borna Gojo and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in recent weeks. Those were all best-of-three matches though, so he will benefit from the best-of-five format on Thursday. Monfils ranks inside the top 10 on the ATP Tour in aces this season, and this is a relatively low number compared to some of the other big servers this week. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering this prop, and you can also use a FanDuel promo code to maximize your winnings.