Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will play in the Roland Garros night session during the 2025 French Open on Friday, as the men's draw enters the third round. Alcaraz has won 17 of his last 18 matches this season and has only dropped one set through his first two rounds of this event. He is a -10000 favorite to beat Damir Dzumhur on Friday and is -460 (risk $460 to win $100) to win in straight sets.

There are eight men's matches on the Friday French Open schedule, including an all-American showdown between Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda. Americans Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton are also looking to advance to the fourth round.

Von Hagen went 20-9 (+11.4u) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000, nailing three first-round upsets and returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors in that tournament. Recently, Von Hagen went 3-0 in his SportsLine best bets for the men's and women's finals in the 2025 Miami Open. Now, he has revealed his picks for some of the French Open matches on Friday. These three picks can be parlayed for +565 odds and would win over $500 on a $100 bet.

Best Friday French Open picks:

Tommy Paul Under 6.5 aces (-110)

Paul is dealing with an injury heading into the third round, so there is a chance he is unable to complete this match. He went five sets with Marton Fucsovics in the second round, but he only had six aces despite going the distance. Paul had five aces in his four-set win over Elmer Moller in the opening round, and he had one total ace in his previous three matches in Rome leading up to this tournament. The American is averaging 3.9 aces per match on clay over the last 52 weeks, but that average dips to 2.4 against top-50 players. His opponent on Friday, Karen Khachanov, is a top-20 returner on clay.

Matteo Gigante Under 5.5 aces (-106)



Gigante had nine aces in his massive upset win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday after finishing with five in his first-round win over Benjamin Hassan. This prop has more to do with his opponent, Ben Shelton, though. Shelton allowed just three aces in five sets against Lorenzo Sonego in the first round after shutting out Jaume Munar in Rome earlier this month. He allowed five aces to Jakub Mensik in Madrid in his previous match, but Mensik ranks fourth on the ATP Tour in aces per match. Shelton is excellent at getting a racket on the ball, and Gigante is going to have trouble replicating his second-round serving performance.

Sebastian Korda Under 12.5 aces (-126)

This is a high total due to Frances Tiafoe being one of the most-aced players in the sport, but it is still a touch too high given the slow conditions and high humidity in Paris. Korda had seven aces in the opening round and three aces in the second round. He ranks outside the top 35 on the ATP Tour in aces per match (7.1), and he averaged fewer than seven aces in three French Open matches last year. Korda had eight aces in three long sets in his lone head-to-head clay-court meeting with Tiafoe, which came in 2022.