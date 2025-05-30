The 2025 French Open men's third round action concludes on Saturday with eight more matches, beginning at 5 a.m. ET. No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner has not dropped a set through the first two rounds of the year's second major, and he is expected to cruise against unseeded Jiri Lehecka. Sinner is a -1800 favorite (risk $1,800 to win $100) in the 2025 French Open odds, and he is -146 to win in straight sets. There are various other French Open props to choose from in that match as well, and new customers can use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code to boost their French Open bets.

Frenchman Arthur Fils was forced to withdraw from the tournament (injury) prior to his third-round match against Andrey Rublev, but there are still seven total men's matches on the Saturday French Open schedule. Three-time champion Novak Djokovic will face Filip Misolic to wrap up the day, with that match set to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Von Hagen went 20-9 (+11.4u) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000, nailing three first-round upsets and returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors in that tournament. Recently, Von Hagen went 3-0 in his SportsLine best bets for the men's and women's finals in the 2025 Miami Open. Now, he has revealed his picks for some of the French Open matches on Saturday. These three picks can be parlayed for +525 odds and would win over $500 on a $100 bet.

Best Saturday French Open picks:

Parlay these picks for +525 odds (odds subject to change)



The weather is a key factor for all three picks today. There were sunny skies and low humidity on Friday, but scattered thunderstorms and high humidity are expected on Saturday in Paris, creating even slower conditions on the clay. While Sinner is the top-ranked player in the world, his serve is not his biggest weapon. He ranks just inside the top 40 on the ATP Tour in aces on clay, averaging 4.1 per match. His number should tick up slightly due to the best-of-five format, but this match is likely going to be over in three sets. The Italian had four aces in the first round and three aces in the second round. Additionally, he had three aces against Lehecka on a slow hard court at Indian Wells last year.

These two young stars just squared off at Indian Wells in March, when Draper cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 win. Draper had six aces in that match, while Fonseca was held without one. Earlier this week, Draper held Gael Monfils to eight aces (going Under his prop total of 8.5), and the Brit had five of his own. Both of these players rank outside the top 25 on the ATP Tour in aces per match on clay courts, so this is a high total given the slower conditions expected on Saturday.

Fearnley racked up nine aces in his 3-0 win over veteran Stan Wawrinka in the opening round before finishing with three in 1.5 sets against Ugo Humbert, who was unable to finish the match. The 23-year-old has been serving well of late, but he ranks 91st on the ATP Tour in average aces per match (4.9). His opponent, Cameron Norrie, allowed three aces to Federico Gomez in the second round. While Fearnley has been impressive in his first two matches, this total has drifted slightly too high.