There are hefty prizes up for grabs at Roland Garros this year, with more than $64 million set to be handed out to French Open participants.

The second of the year's four Grand Slam events, the clay-court tournament is one of the most anticipated events of the year. The 2025 edition has seen a more than 5% uptick in total prize money from 2024, which saw Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek earn singles championships. Last year's win was Alcaraz's first at the French Open and fourth overall. He still needs to win the Australian Open to complete the career grand slam. Swiatek, meanwhile, has dominated this tournament. She has won three times in a row and four of the last five. The native of Poland has had an unusual year to say the least as she has yet to earn a singles title in 2025.

The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of roughly $2.9 million. On the doubles' side, the top prize is $670,454.55.

Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 French Open.

Round Prize money Champion $2,897,947.50 Finalist $1,449,228.75 Semi-finalist $784,269.15 Quarter-finalist $500,284.25 Round of 16 $301,291.75 Round of 32 $191,007.60 Round of 64 $133,023.15 Round of 128 $88,686.75

And here is a breakdown of the prize money structure for both the men's and women's doubles tournament. These prizes are shared per team.

Round Prize money Champions $670,835.70 Finalists $335,400.25 Semi-finalists $168,277.43 Quarter-finalists $90,960.77 Round of 16 $49,459.92 Round of 32 $31,266.12 Round of 128 $19,896.62

The 129th edition of the French Open begins on May 25 and runs until June 8.