An incredible amount of money has been doled out at the French Open this year. The second Grand Slam tournament of 2025 is set to pay out over $64 million to participants across both men's and women's competitions.

The new women's singles champion, Coco Gauff, earned nearly $3 million after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. It was Gauff's first French Open title and second overall. Sabalenka, for her efforts, will take home nearly $1.5 million. One of the most surprising stories of the French Open was French upstart Lois Boisson, who made an incredible run all the way to the semifinals of her first major while taking down the likes of Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and more. She earned just short of $1 million for her work over the two-week tournament.

The men will earn identical payouts to the women. Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning champion at the event, will face world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday. This is the first meeting between Alcaraz and Sinner in the finals of a Grand Slam.

How much is the French Open payout money?

The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of roughly $2.9 million. On the doubles' side, the top prize is $670,454.55.

Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 French Open as well as what some of the players who have been eliminated took home.

Round Prize money Men's finishes Women's finishes Champion $2,897,947.50

(2) Coco Gauff Finalist $1,449,228.75

(1) Aryna Sabalenka Semi-finalist $784,269.15 (6) Novak Djokovic, (8) Lorenzo Musetti (5) Iga Swiatek, Lois Boisson Quarter-finalist $500,284.25 Alexander Bublik, (12) Tommy Paul, (3) Alexander Zverev, (15) Frances Tiafoe (8) Zheng Qinwen, (7) Madison Keys, (12) Elina Svitolina, (6) Mirra Andreeva Round of 16 $301,291.75 (17) Andrey Rublev, (13) Ben Shelton, Tallon Griekspoor, (5) Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, (10) Holger Rune, Alexei Popyrin, Daniel Altmaier (16) Amanda Anisimova, (20) Ekaterina Alexandrova, (3) Jessica Pegula, (4) Jasmine Paolini, (12) Elena Rybakina, (17) Daria Kasatkina, Hailey Baptiste, (19) Liudmila Samsonova Round of 32 $191,007.60



Round of 64 $133,023.15



Round of 128 $88,686.75





And here is a breakdown of the prize money structure for both the men's and women's doubles tournament. These prizes are shared per team.

Round Prize money Champions $670,835.70 Finalists $335,400.25 Semi-finalists $168,277.43 Quarter-finalists $90,960.77 Round of 16 $49,459.92 Round of 32 $31,266.12 Round of 128 $19,896.62

The 129th edition of the French Open began on May 25 and runs until June 8.

The women's semifinals are set for June 5 with the men to follow on June 6. The women's championship will then be held on June 7 before the men's championship concludes the tournament on June 8.