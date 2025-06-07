The 2025 French Open is nearly complete. A new women's champion has been crowned after Coco Gauff rallied to take down Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set thriller in the final at Roland Garros.

Gauff, 21, fell behind early in the first set 1-4 before battling through to force a tiebreak. Despite failing to earn that first set, Gauff managed to put together some incredible tennis in the final two sets where she had Sabalenka completely out of sorts. It marks Gauff's second career Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 US Open -- also over Sabalenka.

On the men's side, reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed, continues to look like one of the best in the world on clay after running through Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal. The battle of two top clay court players ended in a walkover for Alcaraz after he'd built a two-set-to-one lead.

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner is still looking for his first French Open victory and inched closer with a straight-set victory over the legendary Novak Djokovic in the semifinal. With the victory, Sinner advanced to the French Open final for the first time in his career.

This will be the first time Sinner and Alcaraz have met in a Grand Slam final, though they did meet in last year's semifinals, with Alcaraz edging out the win in five sets.

The 2025 French Open began on Sunday, May 25 and will run for two weeks. The women's final is on June 7, and the men's final is one day later on June 8.

Men's final

(1) Jannik Sinner vs. (2) Carlos Alcaraz -- Sunday, 9 a.m. ET

Women's final

(2) Coco Gauff def. (1) Aryna Sabalenka (6-7, 6-2, 6-4)

Men's semifinal matches

(1) Jannik Sinner def. (6) Novak Djokovic (6-4, 7-5, 7-6)

(2) Carlos Alcaraz def. (8) Lorenzo Musetti (4-6, 7-6, 6-0, 2-0 -- walkover)

Women's semifinal matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. (5) Iga Swiatek (7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0)

(2) Coco Gauff def. Lois Boisson (6-2, 6-4)

Men's quarterfinal matches

(1) Jannik Sinner def. Alexander Bublik (6-1, 7-5, 6-0)

(2) Carlos Alcaraz def. (12) Tommy Paul (6-0, 6-1, 6-4)

(6) Novak Djokovic def. (3) Alexander Zverev (4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4)

(8) Lorenzo Musetti def. (15) Frances Tiafoe (6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2)

Women's quarterfinal matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. (8) Zheng Qinwen (7-6, 6-3)

(2) Coco Gauff def. (7) Madison Keys (6-7, 6-4, 6-1)

(5) Iga Swiatek def. (12) Elina Svitolina (6-1, 7-5)

Lois Boisson def. (6) Mirra Andreeva (7-6, 6-3)