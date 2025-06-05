The 2025 French Open is nearly complete. The women's final is now set after the top two seeds advanced and the men's final will be set after Friday's action between some of the best players in the world.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are set to battle it out for their first French Open crown. Sabalenka eliminated three-time reigning champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals while Gauff took out hometown upstart Lois Boisson.

The two have played each other 10 times and have split evenly at 5-5. Sabalenka defeated Gauff in their last meeting at the Madrid Open final last month. This will be their third meeting at a Grand Slam event with Sabalenka defeating Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open semifinal and Gauff besting Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open final for her first major title.

On the men's side, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed, continues to look like one of the best in the world on clay as he trounced American Tommy Paul to advance to the semifinals for a third straight year. Alcaraz is looking to go back-to-back at Roland Garros, but he'll have to get through another clay specialist to reach the final again.

That's because Lorenzo Musetti is through to his first French Open semifinal after dispatching of American Frances Tiafoe in four sets on Tuesday. Musetti's only other Grand Slam semifinal appearance came at Wimbledon last year where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

On Wednesday, Djokovic battled past No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, who had advanced to at least the semifinal of this tournament the last four years in a row, to reach the semifinals.

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner is still looking for his first French Open victory. After falling to Alcaraz in the semifinals last year, Sinner will get another shot in the semis -- this time against Djokovic -- thanks to a straight-set win over Alexander Bublik on Wednesday.

The 2025 French Open began on Sunday, May 25 and will run for two weeks. The women's final is on June 7, and the men's final is one day later on June 8.

Women's final

(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs. (2) Coco Gauff -- Saturday, 9 a.m. ET

Men's semifinal matches

(1) Jannik Sinner vs. (6) Novak Djokovic

(2) Carlos Alcaraz vs. (8) Lorenzo Musetti

Women's semifinal matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. (5) Iga Swiatek (7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0)

(2) Coco Gauff def. Lois Boisson (6-2, 6-4)

Men's quarterfinal matches

(1) Jannik Sinner def. Alexander Bublik (6-1, 7-5, 6-0)

(2) Carlos Alcaraz def. (12) Tommy Paul (6-0, 6-1, 6-4)

(6) Novak Djokovic def. (3) Alexander Zverev (4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4)

(8) Lorenzo Musetti def. (15) Frances Tiafoe (6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2)

Women's quarterfinal matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. (8) Zheng Qinwen (7-6, 6-3)

(2) Coco Gauff def. (7) Madison Keys (6-7, 6-4, 6-1)

(5) Iga Swiatek def. (12) Elina Svitolina (6-1, 7-5)

Lois Boisson def. (6) Mirra Andreeva (7-6, 6-3)