With the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open in both the men's and women's singles tournaments complete, we're closer to crowning the storied event's next champions.

On the men's side, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed, continues to look like one of the best in the world on clay as he trounced American Tommy Paul to advance to the semifinals for a third straight year. Alcaraz is looking to go back-to-back at Roland Garros, but he'll have to get through another clay specialist to reach the final again.

That's because Lorenzo Musetti is through to his first French Open semifinal after dispatching of American Frances Tiafoe in four sets on Tuesday. Musetti's only other Grand Slam semifinal appearance came at Wimbledon last year where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

On Wednesday, Djokovic battled past No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, who had advanced to at least the semifinal of this tournament the last four years in a row, to reach the semifinals.

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner is still looking for his first French Open victory. After falling to Alcaraz in the semifinals last year, Sinner will get another shot in the semis -- this time against Djokovic -- thanks to a straight-set win over Alexander Bublik on Wednesday.

On the women's side, No. 5 seed Iga Swiatek is still alive in her quest to make it four straight French Open titles. Swiatek handled business on Tuesday against Elina Svitloina in straight sets to reach the semifinals where she'll take on old rival Aryna Sabalenka for a spot in the final. Swiatek holds the edge against Sabalenka 8-4, but the native of Belarus did win their last meeting in 2024.

Coco Gauff, the No. 2 seed, notched a doubles win last year, but she has yet to break through with a singles title at Roland-Garros. The American took out another American for a spot in the semis on Wednesday when she defeated this year's Australian Open champion, Madison Keys.

Gauff will battle this year's Cinderella story, Lois Boisson, in the semifinals. Boisson shocked No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the fourth round and then continued her roll with a quarterfinal win over No. 6 Mirra Andreeva. Boisson was a wild card entrant into the tournament one year after suffering an injury a week before the French Open, which held her out of the tournament.

The 2025 French Open began on Sunday, May 25 and will run for two weeks. The women's final is on June 7, and the men's final is one day later on June 8.

Men's semifinal matches

(1) Jannik Sinner vs. (6) Novak Djokovic

(2) Carlos Alcaraz vs. (8) Lorenzo Musetti

Women's semifinal matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs. (5) Iga Swiatek

(2) Coco Gauff vs. Lois Boisson

Men's quarterfinal matches

(1) Jannik Sinner def. Alexander Bublik (6-1, 7-5, 6-0)

(2) Carlos Alcaraz def. (12) Tommy Paul (6-0, 6-1, 6-4)

(6) Novak Djokovic def. (3) Alexander Zverev (4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4)

(8) Lorenzo Musetti def. (15) Frances Tiafoe (6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2)

Women's quarterfinal matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. (8) Zheng Qinwen (7-6, 6-3)

(2) Coco Gauff def. (7) Madison Keys (6-7, 6-4, 6-1)

(5) Iga Swiatek def. (12) Elina Svitolina (6-1, 7-5)

Lois Boisson def. (6) Mirra Andreeva (7-6, 6-3)

Men's fourth-round matches

(1) Jannik Sinner def. (17) Andrey Rublev (6-1, 6-3, 6-4)

(2) Carlos Alcaraz def. (13) Ben Shelton (7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4)

(3) Alexander Zverev def. Tallon Griekspoor (walkover)

Alexander Bublik def. (5) Jack Draper (5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4)

(6) Novak Djokovic def. Cameron Norrie (6-3, 6-2, 6-3)

(8) Lorenzo Musetti def. (10) Holger Rune (7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2)

(12) Tommy Paul def. Alexei Popyrin (6-3, 6-3, 6-3)

(15) Frances Tiafoe def. Daniel Altmaier (6-3, 6-4, 7-6)

Women's fourth-round matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. (16) Amanda Anisimova (7-5, 6-3)

(2) Coco Gauff def. (20) Ekaterina Alexandrova (6-0, 7-5)

Lois Boisson def. (3) Jessica Pegula (3-6, 6-4, 6-4)

(13) Evina Svitolina def. (4) Jasmine Paolini (4-6, 7-6, 6-1)

(5) Iga Swiatek def. (12) Elena Rybakina (1-6, 6-3, 7-5)

(6) Mirra Andreeva def. (17) Daria Kasatkina (6-3, 7-5)

(7) Madison Keys def. Hailey Baptiste (6-3, 7-5)

(8) Qinwen Zheng def. (19) Liudmila Samsonova (7-6, 1-6, 6-3)

Men's top seeds

(1) Jannik Sinner

(2) Carlos Alcaraz

(3) Alexander Zverev

(4) Taylor Fritz

(5) Jack Draper

(6) Novak Djokovic

(7) Casper Ruud

(8) Lorenzo Musetti

(9) Alex de Minaur

(10) Holger Rune

(11) Daniil Medvedev

(12) Tommy Paul

(13) Ben Shelton

(14) Arthur Fils

(15) Frances Tiafoe

(16) Grigor Dimitrov

(17) Andrey Rublev

(18) Francisco Cerundolo

(19) Jakub Mensik

(20) Stefanos Tsistipas

(21) Tomas Machac

(22) Ugo Humbert

(23) Sebastian Korda

(24) Karen Khachanov

(25) Alexei Popyrin

(27) Denis Shapovalov

(28) Brandon Nakashima

(29) Félix Auger-Aliassime

(30) Hubert Hurkacz

Women's top seeds

(1) Aryna Sabalenka

(2) Coco Gauff

(3) Jessica Pegula

(4) Jasmine Paolini

(5) Iga Swiatek

(6) Mirra Andreeva

(7) Madison Keys

(8) Qinwen Zheng

(9) Emma Navarro

(10) Paula Badoso

(11) Diana Shnaider

(12) Elena Rybakina

(13) Elina Svitolina

(14) Karolína Muchová

(15) Barbora Krejčíková

(16) Amanda Anisimova

(17) Daria Kasatkina

(18) Donna Vekic

(19) Liudmila Samsonova

(20) Ekaterina Alexandrova

(21) Jeļena Ostapenko

(22) Clara Tauson

(23) Beatriz Haddad Maia

(24) Elise Mertens

(25) Magdalena Fręch

(26) Marta Kostyuk

(27) Leylah Fernandez

(28) Peyton Stearns

(29) Linda Noskova

(30) Anna Kalinskaya