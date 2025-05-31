The 2025 French Open is in full swing after a busy first two rounds of action in both the men's and women's singles tournaments.

On the men's side, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is still alive into the fourth round after a grinding win over Damir Dzumhur in four sets on Friday. He moves on to face American Ben Shelton with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. Alcaraz has dominated on clay courts in his young career and won his first French Open title in 2024.

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner is still looking for his first French Open victory. The furthest he's ever made it at Roland-Garros is the semifinal, which is where he got last year before falling to Alcaraz. If he's going to get revenge this year, it would have to be in the final. Sinner and Alcaraz recently battled on clay at the Italian Open -- Sinner's home tournament -- where the Spaniard came away with a straight set victory to earn the tournament title.

Novak Djokovic, a three-time French Open champion, is the No. 6 seed and defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the first round and Corentin Moutet in the second, both in straight sets. He'll followed up that strong start with by taking down Fili Misolic in the third round on Saturday.

On the women's side, No. 5 seed Iga Swiatek is looking to make it four straight French Open titles. She defeated Jasmine Paolini, the No. 4 seed this year, to make it three in a row last time out. If Swiatek does make it four consecutive titles, that would be a new record. Of note, however, Swiatek has failed to claim a single tournament crown in 2025 and holds a 27-9 record to date.

Swiatek made it past the first round with a victory over Rebecca Sramkova and defeated Emma Raducanu in the second round. On Friday, Swiatek punched her ticket to the fourth round with a straight set win over Jaqueline Cristian.

Challenging Swiatek will be top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. She rolled to the quarterfinals last year, but Sabalenka was hampered by a stomach bug in a loss to Mirra Andreeva.

Coco Gauff, the No. 2 seed, notched a doubles win last year, but she has yet to break through with a singles title at Roland-Garros. Gauff has made it to the final before, in 2022, where she lost to Swiatek. Gauff is advancing to the third round thanks to a victory over Olivia Gadecki and Tereza Valentova in the first and second rounds, respectively.

The 2025 French Open began on Sunday, May 25 and will run for two weeks. The women's final is on June 7, and the men's final is one day later on June 8.

Men's fourth-round matches

(1) Jannik Sinner vs. (17) Andrey Rublev

(2) Carlos Alcaraz vs. (13) Ben Shelton

(3) Alexander Zverev vs. Tallon Griekspoor

(5) Jack Draper vs. Alexander Bublik

(6) Novak Djokovic vs. Cameron Norrie

(8) Lorenzo Musetti vs. (10) Holger Rune

(12) Tommy Paul vs. Alexei Popyrin

(15) Frances Tiafoe vs. Daniel Altmaier

Women's fourth-round matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs. (16) Amanda Anisimova

(2) Coco Gauff vs. (20) Ekaterina Alexandrova

(3) Jessica Pegula vs. Lois Boisson

(4) Jasmine Paolini vs. (13) Elina Svitolina

(5) Iga Swiatek vs. (12) Elena Rybakina

(6) Mirra Andreeva vs. (17) Daria Kasatkina

(7) Madison Keys vs. Hailey Baptiste

(8) Qinwen Zheng vs. (19) Liudmila Samsonova

Men's third-round matches

(1) Jannik Sinner def. Jiri Lehecka (6-0, 6-1, 6-2)

(2) Carlos Alcaraz def. Damir Dzumhur (6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4)

(3) Alexander Zverev def. Flavio Cobolli (6-2, 7-6, 6-1)

(5) Jack Draper def. Joao Fonseca (6-2, 6-4, 6-2)

(6) Novak Djokovic def. Filip Misolic (6-3, 6-4, 6-2)

(8) Lorenzo Musetti def. Mariano Navone (4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2)

(10) Holger Rune def. Quentin Halys (4-6, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2)

(12) Tommy Paul def. (24) Karen Khachanov (6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3)

(13) Ben Shelton def. Matteo Gigante (6-3, 6-3, 6-4)

(17) Andrey Rublev def. (14) Arthur Fils (Walk-over)

(15) Frances Tiafoe def. (23) Sebastian Korda (7-6, 6-3, 6-4)

(25) Alexei Popyrin def. Nuno Borges (6-4, 7-6, 7-6)

Daniel Altmaier def. Hamad Medjedovic (4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2)

Tallon Griekspoor def. Ethan Quinn (4-6, 6-1, 6-7, 6-1, 6-4)

Alexander Bublik def. Henrique Rocha (7-5, 6-1, 6-2)

Cameron Norrie def. Jacob Fearnley (6-3, 7-6, 6-2)

Women's third-round matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. Olga Danilovic (6-2, 6-3)

(2) Coco Gauff def. Marie Bouzkova (6-1, 7-6)

(3) Jessica Pegula def. Marketa Vondrousova (3-6, 6-4, 6-2)

(4) Jasmine Paolini def. Yuliia Starodubtseva (6-4, 6-1)

(5) Iga Swiatek def. Jaqueline Cristian (6-2, 7-5)

(6) Mirra Andreeva def. (32) Yulia Putintseva (6-3, 6-1)

(7) Madison Keys def. (31) Sofia Kenin (4-6, 6-3, 7-5)

(8) Qinwen Zheng def. Victoria Mboko (6-3, 6-4)

(17) Daria Kasatkina def. (10) Paula Badosa (6-1, 7-5)

(12) Elena Rybakina def. (21) Jelena Ostapenko (6-2, 6-2)

(13) Elina Svitolina def. Bernarda Pera (7-6(4), 7-6(5)

(16) Amanda Anisimova def. (22) Clara Tauson (7-6, 6-4)

(19) Liudmila Samsonova def. Dayana Yastremska (6-2, 6-3)

(20) Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Veronika Kudermetova( 6-2, 6-2)

Lois Boisson def. Elsa Jacquemot (6-3. 0-6, 7-5)

Hailey Baptiste def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (7-6, 6-1)

Men's top seeds

(1) Jannik Sinner

(2) Carlos Alcaraz

(3) Alexander Zverev

(4) Taylor Fritz

(5) Jack Draper

(6) Novak Djokovic

(7) Casper Ruud

(8) Lorenzo Musetti

(9) Alex de Minaur

(10) Holger Rune

(11) Daniil Medvedev

(12) Tommy Paul

(13) Ben Shelton

(14) Arthur Fils

(15) Frances Tiafoe

(16) Grigor Dimitrov

(17) Andrey Rublev

(18) Francisco Cerundolo

(19) Jakub Mensik

(20) Stefanos Tsistipas

(21) Tomas Machac

(22) Ugo Humbert

(23) Sebastian Korda

(24) Karen Khachanov

(25) Alexei Popyrin

(27) Denis Shapovalov

(28) Brandon Nakashima

(29) Félix Auger-Aliassime

(30) Hubert Hurkacz

Women's top seeds

(1) Aryna Sabalenka

(2) Coco Gauff

(3) Jessica Pegula

(4) Jasmine Paolini

(5) Iga Swiatek

(6) Mirra Andreeva

(7) Madison Keys

(8) Qinwen Zheng

(9) Emma Navarro

(10) Paula Badoso

(11) Diana Shnaider

(12) Elena Rybakina

(13) Elina Svitolina

(14) Karolína Muchová

(15) Barbora Krejčíková

(16) Amanda Anisimova

(17) Daria Kasatkina

(18) Donna Vekic

(19) Liudmila Samsonova

(20) Ekaterina Alexandrova

(21) Jeļena Ostapenko

(22) Clara Tauson

(23) Beatriz Haddad Maia

(24) Elise Mertens

(25) Magdalena Fręch

(26) Marta Kostyuk

(27) Leylah Fernandez

(28) Peyton Stearns

(29) Linda Noskova

(30) Anna Kalinskaya