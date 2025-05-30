The 2025 French Open is in full swing after a busy first two rounds of action in both the men's and women's singles tournaments.

On the men's side, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is still alive into the fourth round after a grinding win over Damir Dzumhur in four sets on Friday. He moves on to face American Ben Shelton with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. Alcaraz has dominated on clay courts in his young career and won his first French Open title in 2024.

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner is still looking for his first French Open victory. The furthest he's ever made it at Roland-Garros is the semifinal, which is where he got last year before falling to Alcaraz. If he's going to get revenge this year, it would have to be in the final. Sinner and Alcaraz recently battled on clay at the Italian Open -- Sinner's home tournament -- where the Spaniard came away with a straight set victory to earn the tournament title.

Sinner will face Jiri Lehecka on Saturday in the third round.

Novak Djokovic, a three-time French Open champion, is the No. 6 seed and defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the first round and Corentin Moutet in the second, both in straight sets. He'll take on Fili Misolic in the third round on Saturday.

On the women's side, No. 5 seed Iga Swiatek is looking to make it four straight French Open titles. She defeated Jasmine Paolini, the No. 4 seed this year, to make it three in a row last time out. If Swiatek does make it four consecutive titles, that would be a new record. Of note, however, Swiatek has failed to claim a single tournament crown in 2025 and holds a 27-9 record to date.

Swiatek made it past the first round with a victory over Rebecca Sramkova and defeated Emma Raducanu in the second round. On Friday, Swiatek punched her ticket to the fourth round with a straight set win over Jaqueline Cristian.

Challenging Swiatek will be top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. She rolled to the quarterfinals last year, but Sabalenka was hampered by a stomach bug in a loss to Mirra Andreeva.

Coco Gauff, the No. 2 seed, notched a doubles win last year, but she has yet to break through with a singles title at Roland-Garros. Gauff has made it to the final before, in 2022, where she lost to Swiatek. Gauff is advancing to the third round thanks to a victory over Olivia Gadecki and Tereza Valentova in the first and second rounds, respectively.

The 2025 French Open began on Sunday, May 25 and will run for two weeks. The women's final is on June 7, and the men's final is one day later on June 8.

Men's third-round matches

(1) Jannik Sinner vs. Jiri Lehecka

(2) Carlos Alcaraz def. Damir Dzumhur (6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4)

(3) Alexander Zverev vs. Flavio Cobolli

(5) Jack Draper vs. Joao Fonseca

(6) Novak Djokovic vs. Filip Misolic

(8) Lorenzo Musetti def. Mariano Navone (4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2)

(10) Holger Rune def. Quentin Halys (4-6, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2)

(12) Tommy Paul def. (24) Karen Khachanov (6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3)

(13) Ben Shelton def. Matteo Gigante (6-3, 6-3, 6-4)

(14) Arthur Fils vs. (17) Andrey Rublev

(15) Frances Tiafoe def. (23) Sebastian Korda (7-6, 6-3, 6-4)

(25) Alexei Popyrin def. Nuno Borges (6-4, 7-6, 7-6)

Daniel Altmaier def. Hamad Medjedovic (4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2)

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Ethan Quinn

Alexander Bublik vs. Henrique Rocha

Cameron Norrie vs. Jacob Fearnley

Women's third-round matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. Olga Danilovic (6-2, 6-3)

(2) Coco Gauff vs. Marie Bouzkova

(3) Jessica Pegula vs. Marketa Vondrousova

(4) Jasmine Paolini def. Yuliia Starodubtseva (6-4, 6-1)

(5) Iga Swiatek def. Jaqueline Cristian (6-2, 7-5)

(6) Mirra Andreeva vs. (32) Yulia Putintseva

(7) Madison Keys vs. (31) Sofia Kenin

(8) Qinwen Zheng def. Victoria Mboko (6-3, 6-4)

(10) Paula Badosa vs. (17) Daria Kasatkina

(12) Elena Rybakina def. (21) Jelena Ostapenko (6-2, 6-2)

(13) Elina Svitolina def. Bernarda Pera (7-6(4), 7-6(5)

(16) Amanda Anisimova def. (22) Clara Tauson (7-6, 6-4)

(19) Liudmila Samsonova def. Dayana Yastremska (6-2, 6-3)

(20) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Veronika Kudermetova

Elsa Jacquemot vs. Lois Boisson

Hailey Baptiste vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Men's second-round matches

(1) Jannik Sinner def. Richard Gasquet (6-3, 6-0, 6-4)

(2) Carlos Alcaraz def. Fabian Marozsan (6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2)

(3) Alexander Zverev def. Jesper De Jong (3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3)

(5) Jack Draper def. Gaël Monfils (6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5)

(6) Novak Djokovic def. Corentin Moutet (6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1))

Nuno Borges def. (7) Casper Ruud (2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0)

(8) Lorenzo Musetti def. Daniel Elahi Galan (6-4, 6-0, 6-4)

Alexander Bublik def. (9) Alex de Minaur (2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2)

(10) Holger Rune def. Emilio Nava (6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3)

Women's second-round matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. Jil Teichmann (6-3, 6-1)

(2) Coco Gauff def. Tereza Valentova (6-2, 6-4)

(3) Jessica Pegula def. Ann Li (6-3, 7-6 (3))

(4) Jasmine Paolini def. Alja Tomljanovic (6-3, 6-3)

(5) Iga Swiatek def. Emma Raducanu (6-1, 6-2)

(6) Mirra Andreeva def. Ashlynn Krueger (6-3, 6-4)

(7) Madison Keys def. Katie Boutler (6-1, 6-3)

(8) Qinwen Zheng def. Emiliana Arango (6-2, 6-3)

(10) Paula Badosa def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse (3-6, 6-4, 6-4)

Men's top seeds

(1) Jannik Sinner

(2) Carlos Alcaraz

(3) Alexander Zverev

(4) Taylor Fritz

(5) Jack Draper

(6) Novak Djokovic

(7) Casper Ruud

(8) Lorenzo Musetti

(9) Alex de Minaur

(10) Holger Rune

(11) Daniil Medvedev

(12) Tommy Paul

(13) Ben Shelton

(14) Arthur Fils

(15) Frances Tiafoe

(16) Grigor Dimitrov

(17) Andrey Rublev

(18) Francisco Cerundolo

(19) Jakub Mensik

(20) Stefanos Tsistipas

(21) Tomas Machac

(22) Ugo Humbert

(23) Sebastian Korda

(24) Karen Khachanov

(25) Alexei Popyrin

(27) Denis Shapovalov

(28) Brandon Nakashima

(29) Félix Auger-Aliassime

(30) Hubert Hurkacz

Women's top seeds

(1) Aryna Sabalenka

(2) Coco Gauff

(3) Jessica Pegula

(4) Jasmine Paolini

(5) Iga Swiatek

(6) Mirra Andreeva

(7) Madison Keys

(8) Qinwen Zheng

(9) Emma Navarro

(10) Paula Badoso

(11) Diana Shnaider

(12) Elena Rybakina

(13) Elina Svitolina

(14) Karolína Muchová

(15) Barbora Krejčíková

(16) Amanda Anisimova

(17) Daria Kasatkina

(18) Donna Vekic

(19) Liudmila Samsonova

(20) Ekaterina Alexandrova

(21) Jeļena Ostapenko

(22) Clara Tauson

(23) Beatriz Haddad Maia

(24) Elise Mertens

(25) Magdalena Fręch

(26) Marta Kostyuk

(27) Leylah Fernandez

(28) Peyton Stearns

(29) Linda Noskova

(30) Anna Kalinskaya