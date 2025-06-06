The 2025 French Open is nearly complete. Both the men's and women's finals are set and both feature showdows of the top seeds in the tournament.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are set to battle it out for their first French Open crown. Sabalenka eliminated three-time reigning champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals while Gauff took out hometown upstart Lois Boisson.

The two have played each other 10 times and have split evenly at 5-5. Sabalenka defeated Gauff in their last meeting at the Madrid Open final last month. This will be their third meeting at a Grand Slam event with Sabalenka defeating Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open semifinal and Gauff besting Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open final for her first major title.

On the men's side, reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed, continues to look like one of the best in the world on clay after running through Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal. The battle of two top clay court players ended in a walkover for Alcaraz after he'd built a two-set-to-one lead.

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner is still looking for his first French Open victory and inched closer with a straight-set victory over the legendary Novak Djokovic in the semifinal. With the victory, Sinner advanced to the French Open final for the first time in his career.

This will be the first time Sinner and Alcaraz have met in a Grand Slam final, though they did meet in last year's semifinals, with Alcaraz edging out the win in five sets.

The 2025 French Open began on Sunday, May 25 and will run for two weeks. The women's final is on June 7, and the men's final is one day later on June 8.

Men's final

(1) Jannik Sinner vs. (2) Carlos Alcaraz -- Sunday, 9 a.m. ET

Women's final

(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs. (2) Coco Gauff -- Saturday, 9 a.m. ET

Men's semifinal matches

(1) Jannik Sinner def. (6) Novak Djokovic (6-4, 7-5, 7-6)

(2) Carlos Alcaraz def. (8) Lorenzo Musetti (4-6, 7-6, 6-0, 2-0 -- walkover)

Women's semifinal matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. (5) Iga Swiatek (7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0)

(2) Coco Gauff def. Lois Boisson (6-2, 6-4)

Men's quarterfinal matches

(1) Jannik Sinner def. Alexander Bublik (6-1, 7-5, 6-0)

(2) Carlos Alcaraz def. (12) Tommy Paul (6-0, 6-1, 6-4)

(6) Novak Djokovic def. (3) Alexander Zverev (4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4)

(8) Lorenzo Musetti def. (15) Frances Tiafoe (6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2)

Women's quarterfinal matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. (8) Zheng Qinwen (7-6, 6-3)

(2) Coco Gauff def. (7) Madison Keys (6-7, 6-4, 6-1)

(5) Iga Swiatek def. (12) Elina Svitolina (6-1, 7-5)

Lois Boisson def. (6) Mirra Andreeva (7-6, 6-3)