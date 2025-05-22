The 2025 French Open is just a few days away, and the tournament brackets have been revealed following the draw on Thursday. Which players will be the last ones standing at Roland-Garros this year?

On the men's side, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the No. 2 seed and will get Kei Nishikori in the first round. In the 2024 final, he beat Alexander Zverev, who enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner is still looking for his first French Open victory. The furthest he's ever made it at Roland-Garros is the semifinal, which is where he got last year before falling to Alcaraz. If he's going to get revenge this year, it would have to be in the final. Sinner and Alcaraz recently battled on clay at the Italian Open -- Sinner's home tournament -- where the Spaniard came away with a straight set victory to earn the tournament title.

Novak Djokovic, a three-time French Open champion, is the No. 6 seed and will see American Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. Last year, a knee injury forced Djokovic to withdraw before his quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud.

On the women's side, No. 5 seed Iga Swiatek is looking to make it four straight French Open titles. She defeated Jasmine Paolini, the No. 4 seed this year, to make it three in a row last time out. If Swiatek does make it four consecutive titles, that would be a new record. Of note, however, Swiatek has failed to claim a single tournament crown in 2025 and holds a 27-9 record to date.

Challenging Swiatek will be top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. She rolled to the quarterfinals last year, but Sabalenka was hampered by a stomach bug in a loss to Mirra Andreeva.

Coco Gauff, the No. 2 seed, notched a doubles win last year, but she has yet to break through with a singles title at Roland-Garros. Gauff has made it to the final before, in 2022, where she lost to Swiatek.

The 2025 French Open begins on Sunday, May 25 and will run for two weeks. The women's final is on June 7, and the men's final is one day later on June 8.

Notable men's first-round matches

(1) Jannik Sinner vs. Arthur Rinderknech

(2) Carlos Alcaraz vs. Kei Nishikori

(3) Alexander Zverev vs. Learner Tien

(4) Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Altmaier

(5) Jack Draper vs. Mattia Bellucci

(6) Novak Djokovic vs. Mackenzie McDonald

(7) Casper Ruud vs. TBD

(8) Lorenzo Musetti vs. TBD

(9) Alex de Minaur vs. Laslo Djere

(10) Holger Rune vs. Roberto Bautista Agut

Notable women's first-round matches

(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs. Kamilla Rakhimova

(2) Coco Gauff vs. Olivia Gadecki

(3) Jessica Pegula vs. Anca Todoni

(4) Jasmine Paolini vs. Yue Yuan

(5) Iga Swiatek vs. Rebecca Sramkova

(6) Mirra Andreeva vs. Cristina Bucsa

(7) Madison Keys vs. TBD

(8) Qinwen Zheng vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

(9) Emma Navarro vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

(10) Paula Badoso vs. Naomi Osaka

Men's top seeds

(1) Jannik Sinner

(2) Carlos Alcaraz

(3) Alexander Zverev

(4) Taylor Fritz

(5) Jack Draper

(6) Novak Djokovic

(7) Casper Ruud

(8) Lorenzo Musetti

(9) Alex de Minaur

(10) Holger Rune

(11) Daniil Medvedev

(12) Tommy Paul

(13) Ben Shelton

(14) Arthur Fils

(15) Frances Tiafoe

(16) Grigor Dimitrov

(17) Andrey Rublev

(18) Francisco Cerundolo

(19) Jakub Mensik

(20) Stefanos Tsistipas

(21) Tomas Machac

(22) Ugo Humbert

(23) Sebastian Korda

(24) Karen Khachanov

(25) Alexei Popyrin

(27) Denis Shapovalov

(28) Brandon Nakashima

(29) Félix Auger-Aliassime

(30) Hubert Hurkacz

Women's top seeds

(1) Aryna Sabalenka

(2) Coco Gauff

(3) Jessica Pegula

(4) Jasmine Paolini

(5) Iga Swiatek

(6) Mirra Andreeva

(7) Madison Keys

(8) Qinwen Zheng

(9) Emma Navarro

(10) Paula Badoso

(11) Diana Shnaider

(12) Elena Rybakina

(13) Elina Svitolina

(14) Karolína Muchová

(15) Barbora Krejčíková

(16) Amanda Anisimova

(17) Daria Kasatkina

(18) Donna Vekic

(19) Liudmila Samsonova

(20) Ekaterina Alexandrova

(21) Jeļena Ostapenko

(22) Clara Tauson

(23) Beatriz Haddad Maia

(24) Elise Mertens

(25) Magdalena Fręch

(26) Marta Kostyuk

(27) Leylah Fernandez

(28) Peyton Stearns

(29) Linda Noskova

(30) Anna Kalinskaya