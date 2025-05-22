Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek is in poor form heading into the 2025 French Open, potentially opening the door for a new winner this year. Swiatek has won the last three titles at Roland Garros, but she has lost four of her last 10 matches entering the event. Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka has only lost two matches since the middle of March, and she is the +270 favorite (risk $100 to win $270) in the women's French Open odds. Swiatek (+380) and American Coco Gauff (+500) are next on the tennis odds board.
Teenager Mirra Andreeva (+500) and Jasmine Paolini (+1400) are the only other players listed inside of 20-1 to win the second grand slam of the season. Which players should you target with your 2025 French Open women's bets? Before making any 2025 French Open picks for the women's singles tournament, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.
Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.
Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis betting picks. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) at sportsbooks and on betting apps since 2022. He correctly called Iga Swiatek (-160) in the 2024 French Open and Aryna Sabalenka (+225) in the 2025 Australian Open. The latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code can help bettors get the most bang for their buck.
Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest women's French Open 2025 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.
Top 2025 French Open women's predictions
Onorato is fading Swiatek, even though she is a four-time French Open champion. It has been a rocky stretch for Swiatek, which has been particularly alarming since clay is her dominant surface. She has won 35 of her 37 matches at the French Open, but this has been far from a normal season for her.
Swiatek has yet to reach a final in 2025 and is going through mental struggles that have made it increasingly more difficult to get back into form. Some of her recent losses have come as a massive favorite, making her untrustworthy in the second slam of the year. Despite her price going from the odds-on favorite to +380, Onorato is avoiding Swiatek in Paris. See who else to back and fade here.
How to make 2025 French Open women's picks
Onorato has a full preview with multiple best bets, including a play on a longshot going off higher than 15-1. You can only see his French Open 2025 picks and analysis at SportsLine.
Who wins the women's French Open 2025, and which enormous longshots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the French Open 2025, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.
2025 Women's French Open odds, top contenders
See full French Open 2025 women's picks, predictions and best bets here.
Aryna Sabalenka +270
Iga Swiatek +380
Coco Gauff +500
Mirra Andreeva +500
Jasmine Paolini +1400
Qinwen Zheng +2100
Elina Svitolina +2600
Jelena Ostapenko +2900
Elena Rybakina +3500
Madison Keys +4200
Marta Kostyuk +4200
Amanda Anisimova +4400
Paula Badosa +4700
Jessica Pegula +4800
Karolina Muchova +4800
Ons Jabeur +5000
Emma Navarro +5000
Elina Avanesyan +5500
Leylah Fernandez +5500
Maria Sakkari +6000
Elena-Gabriela Ruse +6000
Diana Shnaider +6000