Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek is in poor form heading into the 2025 French Open, potentially opening the door for a new winner this year. Swiatek has won the last three titles at Roland Garros, but she has lost four of her last 10 matches entering the event. Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka has only lost two matches since the middle of March, and she is the +270 favorite (risk $100 to win $270) in the women's French Open odds. Swiatek (+380) and American Coco Gauff (+500) are next on the tennis odds board.

Teenager Mirra Andreeva (+500) and Jasmine Paolini (+1400) are the only other players listed inside of 20-1 to win the second grand slam of the season. Which players should you target with your 2025 French Open women's bets? Before making any 2025 French Open picks for the women's singles tournament, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis betting picks. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) since 2022. He correctly called Iga Swiatek (-160) in the 2024 French Open and Aryna Sabalenka (+225) in the 2025 Australian Open.

Top 2025 French Open women's predictions

Onorato is fading Swiatek, even though she is a four-time French Open champion. It has been a rocky stretch for Swiatek, which has been particularly alarming since clay is her dominant surface. She has won 35 of her 37 matches at the French Open, but this has been far from a normal season for her.

Swiatek has yet to reach a final in 2025 and is going through mental struggles that have made it increasingly more difficult to get back into form. Some of her recent losses have come as a massive favorite, making her untrustworthy in the second slam of the year. Despite her price going from the odds-on favorite to +380, Onorato is avoiding Swiatek in Paris. See who else to back and fade here.

How to make 2025 French Open women's picks

2025 Women's French Open odds, top contenders

Aryna Sabalenka +270

Iga Swiatek +380

Coco Gauff +500

Mirra Andreeva +500

Jasmine Paolini +1400

Qinwen Zheng +2100

Elina Svitolina +2600

Jelena Ostapenko +2900

Elena Rybakina +3500

Madison Keys +4200

Marta Kostyuk +4200

Amanda Anisimova +4400

Paula Badosa +4700

Jessica Pegula +4800

Karolina Muchova +4800

Ons Jabeur +5000

Emma Navarro +5000

Elina Avanesyan +5500

Leylah Fernandez +5500

Maria Sakkari +6000

Elena-Gabriela Ruse +6000

Diana Shnaider +6000